Before he was Kraven the Hunter, before he was Kick-Ass, and even before he was a young John Lennon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a charming child actor with all the potential in the world. Taylor-Johnson was only around 12 years old when he played a supporting role in Shanghai Knights, a genre-bending, martial arts comedy film released in the early 2000s that featured big names and even bigger laughs. Taking a look at the title of the film begs so many questions though. Knights aren't exactly commonplace in China, so what do they have to do with Shanghai? With the movie set in London in the late 1800s, there's an amusingly varied plethora of important historical figures that made appearances in the film, including one iconic Charlie Chaplin, played by the aforementioned Taylor-Johnson himself. But what does Charlie Chaplin have to do in a movie about a former cowboy, a former Chinese Imperial Guard, and Scotland Yard.

How Is 'Shanghai Knights' a Cowboy Western and a Kung Fu movie?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Shanghai Knights is the 2003 sequel to Shanghai Noon, a martial arts comedy film that crossed genres, aesthetics, and settings to make for one of the funniest odd-couple adventures of the early oughts. The films feature the impeccable chemistry of Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson at the top of their game. He plays Chon Wang (pronounced similarly to "John Wayne"), a former Chinese Imperial Guard member turned sheriff in the wild west. Wilson is his partner-in-hijinks as Roy O'Bannon, a former outlaw turned hero alongside his new friend. The previous film saw the exciting origins of their budding friendship out in the dusty wilds of the United States, ending with the duo becoming a pair of sheriffs for Carson City, Nevada. But this installment takes them far from home and across the pond to late 19th-century London.

The Shanghai series is one of the funniest comedy series because of its combination of Jackie Chan and his team's iconic stunt work and martial arts choreography, the buddy-cop energy of Wilson and Chan, and the blending of the Western cowboy genre with Eastern kung fu action. Chan is no stranger to unlikely buddy-cop pairings, but these genre-blending movies are truly some of the funniest work he's put on screen.

Shanghai Knights picks up six years after the first movie, with Wang continuing to serve as a vigilant sheriff, while O'Bannon has moved to New York City and fallen into less-than-ideal times (after losing his money in poor investments and becoming a waiter and part-time social companion). After the Imperial Seal of China is stolen from the Forbidden City, Wang reunites with his old partner as they travel to England to search for the missing seal. However, once they make it to London, the two quickly fall into some misadventures, starting when one wayward youth pickpockets Roy almost as soon as they make it to the city.

Who Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Play in 'Shanghai Knights'?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (then just credited as Aaron Johnson) played Charlie, a streetwise pickpocket that found himself involved in the adventures of Roy and Chon when he steals some money from the former. Because of the mayhem caused by the trio's chase, they get arrested by Scotland Yard. They ultimately get released thanks to their help in stopping members of another street gang, allowing Roy and Chon to continue searching for the Imperial Seal.

Charlie ends up being the one to steal the Imperial Seal during a scuffle between Roy, Chon, and those guarding the treasure. He is later found at Madame Tussauds, the original iconic wax sculpture museum in London. Unfortunately, O'Bannon and Wang are forced to hand over the seal to the bad guys in exchange for Charlie's life. To add insult to injury, they are also captured and arrested by the police. However, it ends up being Charlie's turn to help his saviors, as he frees O'Bannon and Wang from wrongful imprisonment. In a surprising moment for the audience, this is where he reveals that his full name is actually Charlie Chaplin, a cheeky wink that affirms that this street urchin is more than just one of the bunch.

Once O'Bannon and Wang wrap up saving the day, the former suggests that they go even further west than before and make their way to Hollywood, to see if they can make their way in the burgeoning motion picture business. Cheeky as ever, Charlie is revealed to have stowed away in their wagon, on his way to becoming the Charlie Chaplin that the world is more familiar with.

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Charlie Chaplin in 'Shanghai Knights' Historically Accurate?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

As with all inclusions of real-life historical figures in movies, it begs the question of just how factually correct their appearance is. Unfortunately, the Charlie Chaplin that appears in Shanghai Knights is not exactly accurate to the history books, despite many similarities. One of the most glaring differences is that the real Charlie Chaplin was born in 1889, two years after the events of the movie. However, much of the essence of his person was captured in the film; in particular, Chaplin's impoverished youth, which served as the first section of his grand rags-to-riches story. In reality, Chaplin first moved to the United States at the age of 19, when he was scouted by comedian Fred Karno. He would start making his film debuts in 1914 for Keystone Studios, where he would develop his memorable persona called the Tramp, for which he is widely recognized today.

Charlie Chaplin isn't the only historical figure to play a part in the movie, as the Shanghai series takes a page from Forrest Gump and includes its own plethora of little cameos of real-life people; albeit with extensive creative liberties. The late great Queen Victoria was portrayed by Gemma Jones. Tom Fisher plays "Artie" Doyle, who is later revealed to be (future) Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who actually takes the name Sherlock Holmes from one of the last-minute aliases Wang adopts in the movie. The infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper was even included, portrayed by Oliver Cotton.

Shanghai Knights is a one-of-a-kind martial arts comedy film with so many famous faces and laughs to be had. And over the years, in the same way that a young Charlie would become the legendary Charlie Chaplin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson continues to grow in popularity and fame as one of Hollywood's best actors.