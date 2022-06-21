The King's Man star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had a lot to talk about during his appearance at CineEurope in Barcelona. While there, Taylor-Johnson teased his upcoming action-comedy film Bullet Train, while also giving us a peek at his role in Kraven the Hunter, a film that explores the eponymous Marvel villain who often faces off against Spider-Man, according to a report from Variety.

Taylor-Johnson gave his upcoming film Bullet Train, which also stars Brad Pitt, a pretty glowing review, stating, “I watched (the movie) last week and I was literally howling with laughter to the point that I almost peed on my seat a little. But honestly, this is the summer movie you do not want to miss — I am not kidding.” He continued, giving an overview of the film's plot, “It follows the ultimate legend Brad Pitt like you’ve never seen him before, surrounded by an incredible ensemble of absolutely bombastic, unhinged assassins who are connected but with conflicting agendas. You just can’t help but love Brad Pitt. I mean, he is the most handsome man in the world, but is also a comic genius."

But Bullet Train wasn't the only project that Taylor-Johnson discussed. The action star also gave us a sneak peek into his work on the hotly anticipated film Kraven the Hunter. Sony announced the project in 2018, as a part of its growing investment in all things Spider-Verse related. The character first appeared in issue 15 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic in 1964. He is typically portrayed as a fur-clad hunter.

RELATED: 'Bullet Train': Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

However, Taylor-Johnson was keen to point out the unique identity of his take on the Spider-Man villain, calling him an "animal lover" and a "protector of the natural world". In a statement made at CineEurope Taylor-Johnson gave high praise to the anti-hero he is to portray, stating that Kraven is “...one of Marvel’s most iconic, notorious anti-heroes — Spider Man’s number one rival.” He went on to describe his excitement at the character's human characteristics, stating, that he is “...not an alien, or a wizard. He’s just a hunter, a human with conviction." He added that Kraven is a "very, very cool character.”

Taylor-Johnson was eager to differentiate Kraven from other Spider-Man villains. The fact of his humanity, untouched by alien goo or radioactive arachnid seems to have been a selling point for the star, as he sold the film a more grounded project, adding that the film was shot “entirely on location.” Perhaps a dig at the increasing green screen-heavy Marvel projects? Who can say, but Taylor-Johnson's enthusiasm is certainly contagious.

You won't have to wait too long for Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter, either, as the film is set to be released to theaters on January 13, 2023.