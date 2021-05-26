Kick-Ass and Nocturnal Animals star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s upcoming Marvel solo film, according to The Wrap.

Kraven the Hunter will be directed by Triple Frontier and A Most Violent Year’s J.C. Chandor, with a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Taylor-Johnson has reportedly signed on to play the villain in multiple films.

The character of Kraven the Hunter, born Sergei Kravinoff, is a big-game hunter who likes to take down his prey with his bare hands. Kraven meets a witch doctor who gives him a potion that enhances his senses and powers, and slows down the aging process. To prove himself as the world’s greatest hunter, Kraven wants to take down Spider-Man.

Taylor-Johnson was recently in 2018’s Outlaw King and A Million Little Pieces, which he also wrote, and was most recently in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in The King’s Man, coming out later this year, and will soon be seen in The Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as Rothko by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Kraven the Hunter is just one of several Marvel films focused on villains that Sony has on the way. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be coming out this September, while Jared Leto’s Morbius has received a January 28, 2022 release. While there have been rumors for years that Sony might be working on a Sinister Six movie, or that these villains might crossover into the MCU, that might be complicated by Taylor-Johnson, who previously appeared in the MCU as the character of Quicksilver.

Kraven the Hunter comes out on January 13, 2023.

