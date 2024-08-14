The Big Picture Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Kraven in a gritty, action-packed Kraven the Hunter trailer.

The film follows Kraven's quest to become the ultimate predator.

The cast includes Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, and Russel Crowe.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn't messing around in the new trailer for Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter. Dropped at midnight, the trailer offers a thrilling look at director JC Chandor’s take on the iconic Marvel Comics character. Set to a haunting cover of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around,” the trailer ramps up the action and bloodshed while giving us a glimpse of a shirtless Taylor-Johnson showing off his chiseled physique, because how else would we know he was superhero adjacent if he wasn't shirtless for at least some of the movie?

The movie follows Taylor-Johnson's Sergei Kravinoff, better known, of course, as his alter ego Kraven the Hunter. While the exact plot remains under wraps, the narrative will explore Kraven's quest to become the ultimate predator and supreme hunter, aligning with the storyline established in his Marvel comic book origins. The film's red band trailer released last year suggested a grittier tone compared to other entries in the Spider-Man universe, such as Venom, Madame Web and Morbius, showcasing scenes where Kraven pursues large predators like lions, and introduces a distinctively designed Rhino, the notorious villain from the comic book series.

Who Is in 'Kraven the Hunter'?

The movie is helmed by J.C. Chandor, who is well-known for directing the successful Netflix movie Triple Frontier as well as the gripping survival film All is Lost, which starred Robert Redford and not another soul, and the visceral crime drama A Most Violent Year. The cast includes Ariana DeBose playing the role of the Voodoo Priestess Calypso. Meanwhile, Fred Hechinger assumes the role of Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, also known as Chameleon. Reports last year suggested that Christopher Abbott had been chosen to play the film's primary villain, The Foreigner. Alongside them, we'll see the likes of Alessandro Nivola, Levi Miller, and Russell Crowe popping up in supporting roles.

During an interview earlier this year with Rolling Stone U.K., Taylor-Johnson explained why Kraven the Hunter appealed to him.

“I think there was something unique about this character and something grounded,” he said at the time. The Fall Guy actor added that he thinks the public is tired of certain studio films “where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character.”

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to open in theaters in December. You can check out the latest trailer for the movie above.