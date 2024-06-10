One of the fastest-rising Hollywood stars from the past 10 years is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. His quick wit and penchant for action make him the perfect addition to a major franchise, while his detailed character work and captivating presence are a wonderful addition to even the smallest of indie flicks. Showing no signs of slowing down, Taylor-Johnson is set to appear in two major upcoming projects — Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and the 28 Days Later sequel, 28 Years Later.

Over his short career to date, Taylor-Johnson has already appeared in an eye-catching myriad of movies, with some critically and publicly hailed as masterpieces. This high praise will be no doubt thanks in some part to Taylor-Johnson, with his quick rise to the top of the acting tree proof of this. These are Aaron Taylor-Johnson's best movies, proving he is among his generation's most likable performers with a bright future ahead.

10 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Among the plethora of MCU movies, the love for Avengers: Age of Ultron has been somewhat lost in the pile. The movie follows the creation of the Ultron program by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), with the peace of the world paramount following the events of the first movie. When things go wrong, it is up to Earth's Mightiest Heroes to restore faith in their presence, as well as defeat the evil Ultron.

Bringing a grounded sense of anger to the role of Pietro Maximoff, Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver is closer to his comic book counterpart. His reputation has suffered because of the choice to replace him with Evan Peters' incarnation in WandaVision. Not only that, but it is a tough task to stand out among so many charismatic performances, making Age of Ultron one of Taylor-Johnson's most underrated outings. As is expected from the franchise, the film is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that only takes time for a breath when a side-splitting gag is imminent. In the grand scheme of the MCU, this isn't the best, but nor is it the worst.

9 'The Greatest' (2009)

Directed by Shana Feste

Written and directed by Shana Feste, The Greatest follows the budding young romance between Rose (Carey Mulligan) and Bennett (Taylor-Johnson) that is cruelly cut short after Bennett is killed in a car crash. With the entire community grieving, Rose finds out she's pregnant and with no choice but to communicate with Bennett's mourning family. What neither the family nor Rose knows is that this is the biggest step forward in their healing process.

Not without its faults, The Greatest aims to bring its audience to tears, succeeding and then some.

Another underrated feature in Taylor-Johnson's catalog, The Greatest is among the most underrated romantic dramas of the 2000s. Taylor-Johnson is marvelously subtle in this performance, proving that, even at a young age, he understood the complexities of human emotion. Not without its faults, The Greatest aims to bring its audience to tears, succeeding and then some. Bolstered by an often too-powerful string-orchestrated score, The Greatest deserves much more credit.

8 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' (2008)

Directed by Gurinder Chadha

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging follows a group of teenage girls at the beginning of the rest of their lives, each wondering where their first romance will come from. Step forward heartthrob Robbie (Taylor-Johnson) and his brother Tom (Sean Bourke), whose move from London has caught the eye of every girl at school. Never one to shy away from a potentially socially soul-destroying challenge, Georgia Nicolson (Georgia Groome) makes it her goal to win Robbie's heart, no matter the cost to her friendships.

Featuring a soundtrack full of iconic noughties hits, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is, in its own way, a masterpiece. Taylor-Johnson proves his leading man potential with an endearing performance as the dreamboat Robbie, keeping up with a revolving door of famous British performers. The movie didn't just make a name for him; it also provided a platform for the likes of Kimberley Nixon and Eleanor Tomlinson to shine. Simply put, director Gurinder Chadha has an uncanny way of perfectly capturing the angst and fears of British teenagers.

7 'Anna Karenina' (2012)

Directed by Joe Wright

There have been numerous adaptations of Tolstoy's classic, Anna Karenina, the latest being Joe Wright's smart and inventive 2012 version. Set in late 19th century Russia, Anna Karenina follows the titular aristocrat (Keira Knightley), who, while on her way to save her brother's marriage, throws her own into jeopardy after falling madly in love with Count Alexei Vronsky (Taylor-Johnson).

Alongside artful direction from Joe Wright and a superb period-friendly score from Dario Marianelli bursting with operatic melody, the highly stylized Anna Karenina also features an eye-catching set of central performances. Alongside the likes of Knightley and Jude Law, Taylor-Johnson thrives in the complex role of Vronsky. Equal parts charming and distressed, the actor neatly captures the anxieties of the plot and the world it's set in. Self-indulgent in all the best ways, Anna Karenina even won an Academy Award for achievement in costume design, proving it to be a worthy addition to the collection of great period movies from the 21st century.

6 'Nowhere Boy' (2009)

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson

Many filmmakers have wanted to depict John Lennon's life, but few have actually done it. In 2009, it was Sam Taylor-Johnson's (then Wood) chance, and she chose the then-up-and-comer Taylor-Johnson to fill the lead role. Not so interested in his time with The Beatles, Nowhere Boy looks at Lennon's adolescent life and the ups and downs that chiseled him into one of the world's greatest-ever singer/songwriters.

Nowhere Boy is perhaps the most pivotal movie in Taylor-Johnson's filmography, as he later married the director and went on to have two daughters together. Beyond its familial impact on him, Taylor-Johnson also proved with this film that he was ready to mature, turning in a performance that feels both original and soaked in Lennon's unique charisma. Nominated for 4 BAFTAs, Nowhere Boys is a gem of a biopic that doesn't try too much, picking just one small poignant section of a life and nailing it.

5 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

This mind-bending movie from Christopher Nolan has grown in popularity steadily since its release. Tenet tells the story of a man so secretive he is credited only as The Protagonist (John David Washington), as he ventures into the dark world of professional espionage on the hunt for survival.

Despite being surrounded by huge acting talents, Taylor-Johnson arrives in the final act of Tenet and commands the screen, playing a pivotal role in the film's conclusion. He doesn't waste a second when he is on-screen, with each word he speaks feeling mightily important. Of course, Tenet is bathed in Nolan's typical sci-fi bombast and action spectacle, but the movie's character work seems to have been underrated by many, with a couple of the characters in Tenet arguably some of Nolan's best. It won't come as a shock for fans to learn that Tenet won an Academy Award, although it might be surprising that it was its only victory, especially considering its incredible score that was egregiously snubbed.

4 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Directed by David Leitch

After their success with Bullet Train, Taylor-Johnson re-teamed with David Leitch in The Fall Guy. Based on the television series of the same name, the movie follows Ryan Gosling's Colt, a stuntman who has everything he could want — respect, money, and the woman of his dreams — until an unfortunate accident leads to him losing his self-confidence. A return to work sees him come face to face with the woman he avoided for eighteen months. In a wonderful twist, Colt is then hired to track down missing Hollywood superstar Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson), having to use his fake action skills in real combat.

As can be expected from a Leitch movie, The Fall Guy is endlessly funny. Each emotional moment is punctuated with a witty and often unexpected gag, with Taylor-Johnson managing to marvelously keep up with Gosling both dramatically and comedically in every scene they share. Taylor-Johnson's verve and vigor are on full display in The Fall Guy, with the Englishman looking like he's having an enormously fun time. Simply infectious, his performance is a wonderful parody of hyper-masculine action heroes. By Leitch's standards, The Fall Guy is somewhat restrained; however, it is still a wild ride of immense joy that features some of the year's most memorable moments, highlighted by Gosling crying to Taylor Swift in his car.

3 'Bullet Train' (2022)

Directed by David Leitch

It is a tough choice between The Fall Guy and Bullet Train, with the latter edging it thanks to pushing greater filmmaking boundaries. Perhaps Leitch's best film, Bullet Train follows veteran assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who makes the wise decision to conduct business peacefully after years of violent combat. However, it seems Ladybug picked the wrong day to wind down, with many of his greatest adversaries vying for his blood while aboard the world's fastest train.

No challenge is too big for Taylor-Johnson, with his role as Lemon requiring a remarkable ability to shift between deftly funny and daringly James Bond-esque. Taylor-Johnson is great in Bullet Train, so it is no wonder Leitch looked to him to appear in The Fall Guy, with the two forming quite the eye-catching combination. Like its titular vehicle, Bullet Train impressively stays on the rails despite its frantic and fast-paced nature, with a breathless two hours of non-stop fun perfect for a Friday night movie.

2 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Directed by Tom Ford

Nocturnal Animals follows art dealer Susan Morrow (Amy Adams), who has convinced herself that her life is haunted by the violent subtext in her ex-husband's novel. This leads Morrow to dive into her past and uncover the uncomfortable truths that may have made her who she is today.

The critical reception for Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of the villainous Ray Marcus in this movie is confusing, with the actor deservedly winning much of the awards season's acclaim, including a BAFTA nomination and Golden Globe win. However, the Academy snubbed Taylor-Johnson's work in Nocturnal Animals and instead nominated Michael Shannon for Best Supporting Actor. Nevertheless, Taylor-Johnson is gripping and unhinged in this winding tale that never sits still. Director Tom Ford also delivers a masterful script, managing to make every line feel crucial. Nocturnal Animals is likely Ford's best work to date and the best showcase for Taylor-Johnson's acting abilities.

1 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

This is the movie that put Taylor-Johnson on the map. Kick-Ass follows comic book-lover Dave Lizewski (Taylor-Johnson), who feels stuck in his social and self-identity. Aiming to revitalize his image, Lizewski becomes a superhero under the moniker Kick-Ass, although he lacks almost any of the physical skills required. Not one to be discouraged, he finds tutelage and guidance from a father and daughter duo of vigilante heroes, Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloë-Grace Moretz).

There is no other superhero quite like Kick-Ass, with Taylor-Johnson's performance likely to stand the test of time as one of the greatest in a superhero flick. This is because, despite being terrible at his job, he exemplifies the will and fight that lie in everyone, no matter how tricky the odds seem. Charming and endearing, Taylor-Johnson encapsulates the mission statement of the movie, with Kick-Ass a fondly loved ode to comic books and martial arts, as well as a wonderful coming-of-age-esque tale.

