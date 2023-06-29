Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of Hollywood's most spectacular actors, with magnetic charm and the action chops to back it up. He's even become one of the front-runners to become the next James Bond, having reportedly met with a producer for the 007 role. One brief glance at his filmography provides enough support that he has the versatility and talent to become the famous agent. Movie audiences today likely know him from some of his many impressive action roles, from Kick-Ass to Avengers: Age of Ultron to Bullet Train. Later this year, they'll even come to know him as the titular antihero in Kraven the Hunter, in the next installment to Sony's expanding list of Spider-Man spin-offs.

However, in the years that bridged the gap from his time as a child actor to household action hero, Taylor-Johnson gave one of his most impressive performances as a budding musician ready for fame and glory. In Nowhere Boy, Taylor-Johnson played John Lennon as he discovers his love of Rock and Roll, forms his first band, and grows from an upstart teenager into a young man whose musical talent would change the world.

What Is 'Nowhere Boy' About?

Nowhere Boy, released in 2009, is a British biographical drama that follows John Lennon's teenage years, during one of the most transformative eras in the legendary musician's career. The film was based on the biography Imagine This: Growing Up with My Brother John Lennon written by Lennon's half-sister, Julia Baird, and focuses on the five-year span from 1955 to 1960 that saw tremendous change in Lennon's life, ultimately laying the foundation for his superstardom. Taylor-Johnson charmingly portrays the reckless daringness of a young Lennon, whose bold pursuit of his dreams is highlighted again and again as he learns how to play guitar, begins writing songs, and forms his first band, the Quarrymen.

One of the central narrative throughlines in the movie follows Lennon's interpersonal relationships with the two important maternal figures in his life: his estranged mother, Julia Lennon (Anne-Marie Duff) and his aunt Mimi Smith (Kristin Scott Thomas), who essentially raised him. As Lennon finds and reconnects with his mother, he becomes obsessed with Rock and Roll, developing a deep passion for music that would quickly become his lifelong commitment. His mother proved to be an ardent supporter of this newfound love, helping teach her son how to play the banjo and, eventually, the guitar. With an iconic '50s-style quiff, he and his group would begin performing at local gigs to immense success. However, in the backdrop of his first leaps into the world of music and his coming-of-age, the continued narrative tension between his adoptive and biological mother continue to affect his life.

The Movie Shows John Lennon's Introduction to Paul and George

Fans of The Beatles shouldn't be dismayed that the film focuses mostly on the Quarrymen, as that band proves to be an integral part of the journey for John before he becomes one of the Fab Four. In fact, it proves to be a necessary step for multiple members of The Beatles. After one of his earliest shows with the Quarrymen, Lennon is approached by a young Paul McCartney, letting audiences get a glimpse of the budding start of one of the most influential songwriting partnerships. The young McCartney was played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster who fully committed to the role and learned how to play guitar left-handed in order to better emulate the musician, despite being right-handed himself. As the two begin writing songs together, McCartney introduced Lennon to George Harrison (Sam Bell), whose prodigious skills skyrockets him to becoming the Quarrymen's lead guitarist.

Lennon's coming-of-age story in this film is truly an intertwined combination of his musical career and his own growth as a person. His search for answers and clarity about his upbringing are perpetually connected to his love for music, which was fostered by the very mother who he felt abandoned him. The movie doesn't shy away from the complex hardships surrounding a child's relationship with their parents, biological or otherwise. When Julia Lennon is killed in a car accident, Taylor-Johnson captures the grief-stricken rage of a boy who lost his mother too soon after finding her again. But likewise, when he reconciles with his Aunt Mimi and calls her over the phone while abroad, the endearing gratitude of a thankful young man is also on full display. Eventually, the film follows John up to the beginning of his residency in Hamburg; one of the most important musical stints in rock and roll history, with a little group called The Beatles.

What Kind of Music Is Featured in 'Nowhere Boy'?

Since the movie focuses on some of the earliest days of Lennon as a musician, let alone as a rock star, there aren't any Beatles songs on the soundtrack. However, it does feature the song "In Spite of All the Danger," which was the first song recorded by the Quarrymen and is the first collaboration between John, Paul, and George ever recorded on a disc. The film captures the spirit of the early days of a band, featuring moments between John and Paul as the latter helps the former learn different chords on the guitar. John, who had previously mostly written poetry rather than song lyrics, is given important advice by his songwriting partner to put a tune behind those words and voilà, you have the makings of a song.

The soundtrack album for the movie is notably star-studded and perfectly evocative of the decade as well. In addition to songs that were featured in the movie itself, the soundtrack also included rock and roll classics that inspired Lennon and the filmmakers themselves. The list includes such icons like the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly (whose glasses inspired some of Lennon's earliest stylistic choices) and pioneering guitarist Chuck Berry.

The film ends with John Lennon's very own song, "Mother." However, getting this song in the film required the approval of Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, who owned the rights to the song. Given Ono's protectiveness over the memory of Lennon, director Sam Taylor-Wood specifically gave the artist a private screening in order to see if she approved of the film. Upon seeing the film, Ono felt satisfied that it shared the spirit of John Lennon and allowed the song to be included in the film, a heartfelt and emotional sendoff in a film that explored the women and parental figures that helped shape Lennon's life. The movie never claims to be a pinpoint accurate recollection of these events, but it captures the essence and core feelings of a young John Lennon about to make his big break. It's been several years since Aaron Taylor-Johnson has donned the quiff and Buddy Holly glasses, so the next best place to see him will be with all the fur and ferocity of a wild beast in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter later this year.