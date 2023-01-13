Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now a forerunner among potential candidates to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Thanks to the success of Bullet Train and his upcoming 2023 film, Kraven the Hunter, he's now among well-known actors speculated for the classic espionage role such as Henry Cavil, Tom Hiddleston, and Idris Elba.

Taylor-Johnson has a long list of acting credits that prove he is not only a fantastic actor but also the ideal candidate to fill Craig's enormous shoes, so the recognition is not undeserved. In one way or another, Taylor-Johnson has been demonstrating his talent as a potentially brilliant Bond throughout his whole career, from a small part in a blockbuster to the lead in an R-rated superhero movie.

'Bullet Train' (2022)

Bullet Train follows five assassins who discover that their missions share a commonality while traveling in a bullet train at high speed in Japan. Along with his “twin” brother, Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Taylor-Johnson played Tangerine, making them a duo of clumsy and comedic assassins against other threats portrayed by Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Michael Shannon.

The movie demonstrates Taylor-Johnson's talent for injecting humor into the fast-paced action while can emphasize his British accent to its full limit. Moreover, he can still convey strong emotions when necessary, demonstrating a Bond with depth, in addition to all the comedy and action elements of the movie.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron continues to follow the Avengers as they battle Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) A.I., Ultron (James Spader), who intends to eradicate humanity in order to bring about world peace. Taylor-Johnson portrays Quicksilver, also known as Pietro Maximoff, an orphaned twin with genetic abnormalities who battles the Avengers at first before joining them as they attempt to defend the world from Ultron.

The movie shows Taylor-Johnson's ability to stand out in a cast full of A-listers with limited screen time and how to save the world which is a skill James Bond is well-versed in. Additionally, he demonstrates his ability to evoke moral nuance, which is essential for any Bond actor.

'Godzilla' (2014)

In the midst of an age-old conflict between Godzilla and two parasitic monsters known as MUTOs, Godzilla follows an American soldier named Ford Brody, played by Taylor-Johnson, who tries to return to his family while helping his estranged father (Brian Cranston) search for the truth about the incident that killed his mother.

In a movie that didn't hold back on the massive monster battles, Taylor-Johnson was lauded for diverting interest toward the arcs of the human characters. Furthermore, the movie gives him a chance to show off his abilities in the action genre, making him a very promising candidate for the next James Bond.

'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Kick-Ass follows the story of Dave Lizewski (Taylor-Johnson), an average adolescent, who decides to take on the persona of a superhero and goes by the moniker "Kick-Ass." When Dave meets Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage), a former cop who is working with his trained daughter, Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz), to take down a crime lord, he gets entangled in a larger altercation.

Kick-Ass is the one that gave Taylor-Johnson the lead part and allowed him to fully display his talents. Also, he and his co-stars have terrific chemistry, which is a need for any Bond who wishes to get along with M and Q. Additionally, James Bond, who isn't a superhero, and Kick-Ass both exhibit heart and a willingness to carry out their missions, providing him ample experience in the position.

'The King’s Man' (2021)

The King’s Man is the third installment in the Kingsman film series and it focuses on a number of instances from World War I as well as the founding of the Kingsman organization. Taylor-Johnson played a small role in the film as Archie Reid, a Scottish soldier from the Black Watch who meets Conrad (Harris Dickinson) on the battlefield and decides to switch roles so that Conrad can fight in the war. Archie ends up being one of the original Kingsman.

Taylor-Johnson embraces the espionage role in this movie, which is a big part of what makes the Kingsman who they are and gives the viewers a tiny glimpse of what would be like if he becomes the next Bond.

'Tenet' (2020)

Tenet depicts a former CIA agent, played by John David Washington, who discovers how to control time in order to stop a future attack that could destroy the present planet. Taylor-Johnson portrays Ives, a military operation commander who is crucial in understanding the conflicting nature of the movie's several timelines and the success of the film's concluding mission.

Despite having a minor supporting role, Taylor-Johnson nevertheless manages to dominate the screen whenever he appears, establishing a very commanding presence for a lead actor. This minor role also shows his desire to attempt new things without worrying about being outdone by his cast mates, a trait that is appropriate for Bond.

'Savages' (2012)

Savages follows Chon (Taylor Kitsch), a former Navy SEAL, and his best friend, Ben (Taylor-Johnson), a tranquil botanist, who are prosperous businesspeople who grow and trade top-shelf marijuana. When their shared girlfriend, portrayed by Blake Lively, is taken hostage, the two are forced to take on the Mexican drug cartel.

Savages has nonstop action, arguably with more flare than substance despite the fact that the primary characters are marijuana producers. Consequently, when Taylor-Johnson is forced to continuously pursue action that is appropriate for a Bond movie, this component works.

'The Wall' (2017)

The Wall is set during the Iraq War and centers on two wounded American soldiers, played by Taylor-Johnson and John Cena, who are encircled by an Iraqi sniper. There is nothing but a shaky wall between them.

The Wall is undoubtedly one of the best movies that demonstrate Taylor-Johnson's acting talent to keep audiences engaged in challenging circumstances. Moreover, despite all the action, he once again indicates that he has the strength and mental endurance necessary for a complex character like Bond when he is up against an enemy.

'Outlaw King' (2018)

Outlaw King follows Robert the Bruce, portrayed by Chris Pine in the movie, was a real-life Scottish outlaw king who led an army of Scottish warriors in a rebellion in the fourteenth century. Taylor-Johnson played a supporting character, James Douglas, Lord of Douglas.

Taylor-Johnson's role in this movie, despite the fact that he is not a key character, helps establish the various types of action movies he can play. Also, he gives a dramatic performance, and his tremendous character development and significant physical change are both particularly stunning, proving he can disguise himself quite brilliantly once he’s in a spy world.

'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Nocturnal Animals follows an owner of an art gallery (Amy Adams) as she reads a new book by her first husband and starts to notice connections to their previous relationship. Taylor-Johnson portrays the malevolent Ray Marcus in the book, who shatters a family without feeling guilt and thwarts the father's attempt at retaliation.

This is undoubtedly one of Taylor-Johnson’s darkest roles which wins him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He succeeds in capturing the dark side of a person, perhaps for a future Bond-turns-evil plot, despite the lack of Bond-quality action scenes in this performance.

