Shortly after the release of a trailer, a newly released clip from the upcoming horror film Abandoned offers more insight into a terrifying murder for the upcoming summer horror film.

The new clip, released by Vertical Entertainment, shows two of the film's characters, Sara (Emma Roberts) and her neighbor (Michael Shannon) discussing a murder that took place in the farmhouse she recently moved into. "What about the boy?" Sara asks him, holding her infant son on the couch. Shannon's character, sitting across from her, reveals that the murder victim's son was ignored and blamed for the mother's death. Roberts' character then asks the neighbor if he was close to the boy. He nods, avoiding eye contact. She then asks why the boy was never mentioned in any of the reports. Shannon's character doesn't respond to her. He gets up and leaves, leaving more questions than answers. "I don't believe in that kind of thing. But if I did, here would be just the place for it," Shannon says as one last comment.

While the context of the conversation remains a mystery, it perfectly sets up the horrifying tone that the movie will have. The clip reveals the film's haunting atmosphere with its dark lighting, creepy score, and grounded performances by Roberts and Shannon. The minimal use of background noise, except for its subtle musical score provides a menacing background that allows the actors to shine.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Roberts is widely known for her performances in horror franchises such as the Scream franchise, having appeared in Scream 4; she also appeared in the television anthology series American Horror Story for several seasons. She also appeared on FOX's Scream Queens from 2015 till 2016.

Abandoned revolves around a family, Sara, her husband Alex (Richard Gallagher Jr.), and their infant son, who move into a farmhouse that holds dark secrets. The film is set to be the first of a new partnership between Vertical Entertainment and TPC, where they expect to produce eight to ten theatrical films per year.

Spencer Squire directed the film from a screenplay written by Erik Patterson and Jessica Scott. As the release date for the film approaches, more is expected to be unveiled.

Abandoned will be released in theaters on June 17 and will be available on Digital and On Demand June 24. Check out the brand-new clip below: