Mamma Mia! ABBA: The Movie is making its way back to theaters to celebrate the legendary foursome’s 50th anniversary together as a band. After receiving a digitally remastered makeover, the film will be movin’ and groovin’ its way into select theaters on Thursday, May 12, and Saturday, May 14.

Known for creating some of the world’s most beloved big-screen hits including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Dear John, Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström stood at the helm for the dance-driven piece when it first landed on screens back in 1977. Broken into two plots, one half of the film follows the members of the Swedish dance band, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog as they set out on their 1977 Australian tour. The tour took place between the time of the band’s release of their 1976 album, Let’s Boogie, and their 1977 follow-up, The Album. The movie features ABBA at the top of their game, playing their hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Name Of The Game,” “Tiger,” and “Eagle.”

Packed with extra content surrounding the tour, ABBA: The Movie also took viewers behind closed doors to get up close and personal with the band.

The second part of the movie is shot mockumentary-style and follows the story of a country radio DJ who’s seeking to interview the musicians. Wanting to appease his boss and make a name for himself beyond his current standings, the DJ will stop at nothing to get that sit down. A tidal wave of comedy ensues as he clashes with the band’s bodyguard who is tasked with keeping the riffraff out.

It’s been 45 years since ABBA: The Movie was released and now there’s a whole new generation of fans. Not only did the band’s music prove to carry on over the airwaves, but with the star-studded jukebox features, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, not to mention the Broadway show those films were adapted from, ABBA’s tunes have taken on new forms and stayed relevant throughout the years.

For fans, old and new, hoping to nab tickets to one of the two screenings (or both!) sales begin on April 6 at www.abbamovie.com. As any fan of the Swedish icons knows, “The Winner Takes It All,” so you’ll want to be ready on April 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PST to get your seat for this once-in-a-lifetime rescreening of ABBA: The Movie.

