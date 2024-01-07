Abbas Kiarostami was a visionary Iranian filmmaker renowned for his evocative dramas, incisive documentaries, and, in particular, hybrid films combining elements of both. In the early stages of his multi-decade career, he directed gems like Taste of Cherry and Where is the Friend's House? which provided a vibrant glimpse into Iranian life. From there, he continued to innovate, directing films set in Europe (Certified Copy) and Japan (Like Someone in Love), as well as several experimental projects.

Kiarostami's work has been influential not only in his home country but the world over. He has been praised by everyone from Akira Kurosawa and Jean-Luc Godard to Werner Herzog and Michael Haneke. Martin Scorsese is also a devotee of his work and once said that "Kiarostami represents the highest level of artistry in the cinema." Logically, Abbas Kiarostami's filmography is highly regarded by cinephiles, with users on Letterboxd bestowing high rankings on his most notable movies.

10 'Like Someone In Love' (2012)

Letterboxd: 3.8/5

With Like Someone in Love, Kiarostami pushed himself outside his comfort zone by telling a story set in Japan. In Tokyo, sociology student Akiko (Rin Takanashi) earns money as a sex worker to get by, and her boyfriend, Noriaki (Ryo Kase), is suspicious but doesn't know about her work. The story kicks off after Akiko is assigned to Takashi (Tadashi Okuno), an elderly former university professor. An unusual client, Takashi seems to take a genuine interest in Akiko's life. He begins to act almost like a surrogate father. However, his presence threatens to cause conflict with Noriaki.

Like Someone in Love is a study of modern relationships, told with a subtle touch. Visually, it's masterful. Kiarostami frames every shot meticulously, and much of the imagery here is brilliant, like the chaotic opening shot in a nightclub or the scene where Akiko first explores Takashi's apartment. The narrative resists easy resolutions, which will either delight or frustrate, depending on the viewer's point of view.

9 'First Case, Second Case' (1979)

Letterboxd: 3.9/5

First Case, Second Case is another one of Kiarostami's more experimental projects. Here, he presents two scenarios. In the first, a teacher in a classroom gets angry when a student makes funny noises. He punishes the whole class and demands they reveal the pupil responsible, which one of the kids eventually does. In the second scenario, the class keeps quiet and doesn't name the troublemaker. Kiarostami then shows these clips to various Iranian people, including some celebrities, and asks them what they think.

Ambitious and incisive, First Case, Second Case was made shortly after the Iranian Revolution, where the Shah was ousted and the Ayatollah Khomeini swept to power. Consequently, First Case, Second Case is a picture of that moment in time and a subtle commentary on revolution. The political themes are implied rather than overt, but the new government still banned the film, which remained difficult to find for four decades, finally resurfacing in 2009.

8 'The Wind Will Carry Us' (1999)

Letterboxd: 4.0/5

An engineer (Behzad Dorani) travels to a remote Kurdish village in Iran with his team, ostensibly to document a funeral ritual. However, the woman who was meant to die clings to life, so the engineers stay to learn more about daily life in the village. They engage in conversation with everybody, from the elders to a young woman who milks the cows. Their interactions are usually straightforward but with a tense, even dangerous subtext. Eventually, the outsiders' presence becomes a catalyst for change in the community as well.

The Wind Will Carry Us is lyrical and meditative, exploring themes of death, spirituality, and the clash between the old and new (the latter symbolized by the digging of a telecommunications pipeline near the village). Kiarostami's signature minimalist style and emphasis on naturalistic dialogue add to this atmosphere. The result is a moving drama that succeeds because it is oblique, hinting at ideas rather than being didactic.

7 'Homework' (1989)

Letterboxd: 4.0/5

"Why haven't you done your homework?" For this striking and revelatory documentary, Kiarostami and his crew headed to a poor public school in a rural village, where they asked various pupils and parents questions about their education, with a focus on homework. The film is made up almost entirely of interviews, many of which become surprisingly personal. Many of the students reveal details of their home lives, including corporal punishment and the struggles of poverty, as well as their hopes and dreams.

Homework is not merely a narrative about a school assignment but a lens through which Kiarostami examines societal values, the role of community, and the politics of the day. It's striking how much the kids are aware of the wider crises facing society, such as the Iran-Iraq War, although they only half understand them. For example, one student, when Kiarostami asks him about his dream, replies, "To kill Saddam!" Once again, the film seems simple at first glance but contains ample food for thought.

6 'Certified Copy' (2010)

Letterboxd: 4.1/5

Juliette Binoche and William Shimell star in this drama as a French gallery owner and a British author who meet in Tuscany and spend the day together. Initially presented as strangers, their interactions take an unexpected turn when a local café owner mistakes them for husband and wife. Rather than correcting the error, the two characters adopt the roles of a long-married couple, engaging in a complex dance of conversations. Soon, the boundary between fact and fiction becomes hazy.

Thematically, Certified Copy is all about the nature of authenticity: what makes something genuine, and what is a duplicate? Binoche's character argues that the question is irrelevant and that even originals are copies. As the film progresses, the audience is invited to draw their own conclusions about the characters' relationship and whether their connection is genuine or merely a performance. Smart and deftly filmed, Certified Copy is one of Kiarostami's most accessible movies and certainly one of his best. Several critics named it among the best romance movies of the 2010s.

5 'Through the Olive Trees' (1994)

Letterboxd: 4.1/5

Through the Olive Trees is the final entry in Kiarostami's informal Koker trilogy, comprising the films Where is the Friend's House? and And Life Goes On. These movies are meta and self-reflexive: the second movie revisits the first, and the third one concerns the production of the second. Through the Olive Trees takes place during the making of And Life Goes On, as a film crew returns to Iran's Koker region after the devastating earthquake depicted in the earlier movie.

The narrative focuses on the behind-the-scenes dynamics, particularly the unrequited love between a young actor (Hossein Rezai) and the non-professional actress (Tahereh Ladanian) playing his love interest. The shoot is beset by all manner of obstacles, like a stuttering star and real-life drama between the romantic leads. Here, Kiarostami comments on filmmaking itself while showing off his directorial confidence. The closing long shot, of two characters disappearing through the titular olive trees and into an open field, is especially well done.

4 'And Life Goes On' (1992)

Letterboxd: 4.2/5

"It was God's will." And Life Goes On is the second part of the Koker trilogy. It's about a director (Farhad Kheradmand) and his son (Pouya Payvar) who return to an area devastated by an earthquake, hoping to find several children who went missing during the disaster. The boys they're looking for starred in Kiarostami's previous film, Where Is the Friend's House? The director's quest becomes a metaphorical journey through the ruins, both physical and emotional, as he encounters the resilience of the local people.

We meet a host of characters who respond to the calamity in different ways. Many live in a tent community where they gather to watch soccer matches on TV. There's also a young couple who decide to go through with their marriage, even though most of their relatives have lost their lives. And Life Goes On makes for one of Kiarostami's most emotional movies and, yet again, weaves together reality and narrative, as an earthquake really did strike Koker in 1990.

3 'Taste of Cherry' (1997)

Letterboxd: 4.3/5

"You can't feel what I feel." The middle-aged Mr. Badii (Homayoun Ershadi) plans to commit suicide. He has already made most of the preparations, including digging his own grave in the mountains. Now, he just needs someone to agree to bury him. Taste of Cherry follows Badii as he travels through the suburbs of Tehran in search of an assistant to carry out his last rites; the problem is no one wants to do it. He tries various people, including a Kurdish soldier, an Afghan seminarist, and an Azeri taxidermist.

The film was generally acclaimed and won that year's Palme d'Or, receiving particular praise for Ershadi's performance. It's especially notable for its ending, which breaks the fourth wall and includes the director and crew communicating directly with the audience. Taste of Cherry bursts with ideas, not only about life and death but also about class, filmmaking, tradition, and contrasting cultural attitudes about existence.

2 'Where is the Friend's House?' (1987)

IMDb: 4.3/5

Where Is the Friend's House? is the first chapter in the Koker trilogy and perhaps Kiarostami's defining film. It unfolds in his signature setting of rural Iran, where a young boy named Ahmad (Babak Ahmadpour) sets out to find his friend Mohammad Reza's (Ahmed Ahmadpour) house to return his notebook, which Ahmad has accidentally taken home. Without the notebook, Mohammad Reza won't be able to complete his homework. He's on his final warning, so failure to hand in the work risks getting him expelled.

Ahmad's journey takes him across two towns, where he meets various characters who both help and hinder his quest. In the process, the film paints a vivid picture of the Iranian countryside and the complex lives of those who inhabit it. It's a simple narrative, but in Kiarostami's hands, it reads like a parable. Where is the Friend's House? is a great starting point for those interested in exploring Kiarostami's work and breezes by at just 83 minutes long.

1 'Close-Up' (1990)

Letterboxd: 4.4/5

Close-Up tells the true story of Hossain Sabzian, a cinephile who impersonated Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf and tricked a family into believing that he intended to cast them in his next film. When Sabzian's ruse was discovered, he was taken to court, and Kiarostami's film documents the subsequent trial. Taking his interest in meta-narratives to new heights, Kiarostami incorporates the actual people involved, including Sabzian and the duped family, playing themselves in the film.

The result is a brilliant exploration of identity, empathy, and storytelling. Like Certified Copy, Close-Up raises sharp questions about reality and art, except it goes further, with the film itself reshaping reality. By having the deceived family in this movie, Kiarostami turns Sabzian's deception into fact: these people really are movie stars now. At the same time, Close-Up engages with Sabzian as an individual as well as the general state of Iranian society at the time. Critics flipped out over the movie, massively boosting Kiarostami's profile, and in 2022, it was ranked 17th in Sight & Sound's poll of the greatest films of all time.

