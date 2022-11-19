Season 2 of Abbott Elementary continues to bring joy to people with its grounded humor and heartfelt storylines. Created by Quinta Brunson, the current season is eight episodes in.

Much like the first season, the highly-anticipated Season 2 gives us impactful messages. For instance, there is a time when Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) tells Janine (Brunson) the ever-famous line "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" when the young teacher convinces the school cafeteria to sell new juice. In personal relationships, on the other hand, we see Janine learning how to finally move on from her relationship with Tariq (Zack Fox), realizing that she is capable of doing things by herself. All of these are great to see. However, there are other small yet wholesome things that the show has pointed out that can make you feel good, namely saying that being corny is more than okay.

Embracing Your Corny Side

Image via ABC

In Episode 3 of Season 2, "Story Samurai," Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is called "Mr. C" by his students. The teacher sees it as something great, that it signifies that his relationship with his students is healthy. However, he eventually realizes that his students are actually calling him Mr. C as in corny. In that episode, Jacob is excited to hear that the Story Samurai is performing in their school because he was a part of it years back. With this, the three-member group tells him he could be part of it —and, of course, Jacob says yes. He is excited to wear the robe once more and improvise stories.

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 Review: Quinta Brunson's Emmy-Winning Series Is Funnier Than Ever

Janine, however, is concerned that he would just be mocked by both the Abbott staff and students as he's known for being the corny teacher. So, Janine convinces him not to do it by saying a fib that he doesn't want to outshine the group with his experience. It then became a back-and-forth situation, with Ava (Janelle James) pushing him to perform for her own amusement. This prompts Janine to tell the truth: that everyone thinks he is corny and Ava wants him to do the performance for the laughs and social media engagement.

Then, it's time for the Story Samurai to perform. The group is doing their thing, and everyone's watching. Jacob's also there, but he looks a bit sad. Janine feels guilty and, at the last minute, asks if they want to see Jacob go on stage and shine. The students suddenly became engaged because they see their teacher trying his best to make them happy, even though it may be at the expense of him being mocked. In the end, Jacob is over the moon and realizes that being corny is just who he is, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Life Lessons From the 'Abbott' Staff

Image via ABC

Teaching children can be difficult at times because you can't expect them to always pay attention. Abbott Elementary shows that reality incredibly well, and it's no surprise that a lot of real-life teachers relate to the show. In the series, the teachers have their own ways to actively engage students — and that can sometimes mean being corny. Jacob's method is more reliant on connecting with the students by being a subject of lighthearted mockery. It's really just fun and easy jokes, such as the nickname he was given. Additionally, Jacob is a white teacher in a predominantly Black school, and he recognizes the importance of being a safe support system for the students. For Jacob, what matters most is that his students feel comfortable around him and, again, that sometimes calls for being corny and making them laugh. It's also just a nice way to let his students know that he feels comfortable with them, too.

The moral of the story is that being corny is more than okay. It's great, even! If you're corny, then embrace it. It's not something to be ashamed of, and Jacob knows that now. There may be those who will make fun of you for it, but all that really matters is what you think of yourself. While Abbott Elementary is a school-based show, it does have its fair share of great life lessons. Sometimes, the little things are what make the show more grounded and approachable. Be like Jacob: embrace your corniness!

You can catch the second season of Abbott Elementary on Wednesdays on ABC, and is also available to stream on Hulu.