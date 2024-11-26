If you thought Mr. Jacob Sharpe was a lot, wait until there are two of them. Christmas at Abbott Elementary arrives, and with it comes more family members of our favorite teachers. In the one-hour Abbott Elementary Christmas special set to air on December 4, the teachers try to make a hitch-free Christmas fare as Melissa hosts a dinner while Barbara tries to make history with Abbott's first-ever holiday show and ensure it succeeds. Surprises are on the horizon for several characters, as Janine and Gregory receive an unexpected guest while Jacob's brother arrives earlier than expected. Episode 7, "Winter Show," and Episode 8, "Winter Break," will air back-to-back on Wednesday, December 4.

ABC released some new images from the episodes that tease the events. As families gather for the holidays, several new faces appear, including Jacob's brother, played by Tyler Perez. Jacob is known for being fun and outgoing, but his brother promises to steal his thunder as he makes a surprise drop before the agreed date and surprises Jacob at work. He tries to get to know and charm everyone while Jacob tries to keep up. Jacob's brother even sits (stands) in one of Jacob's classes to see how his brother teaches. Meanwhile, the Schemmentis and friends gather at Melissa's for a Christmas Eve dinner, which she tries to make go as smoothly as possible. Talia Shire makes an appearance as Melissa's mother, Teresa.

'Abbott Elementary' Expands Jacob's World with Family Members in Season 4