As ABC ramps up the anticipation for its post-Hollywood strikes primetime lineup, the network is treating fans to an exhilarating sneak peek into the upcoming seasons of their beloved series. In a double whammy of excitement, this week's teaser provides a tantalizing glimpse into the returns of hit shows like Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor, The Rookie, and more, setting the stage for a thrilling comeback. Hold onto your seats as ABC unleashes the first look at the much-anticipated developments on fan-favorite series like Grey's Anatomy, where the long-time friendship between Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) takes a momentous turn.

But the excitement doesn't end there – next week promises an exclusive, full new season trailer for all the highlighted shows. Brace yourselves for the electrifying revelations in Station 19, as we catch a glimpse of Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stepping into the role of captain for the first time. ABC is pulling out all the stops, offering viewers a front-row seat to the drama, romance, and surprises that await in the upcoming television season. Get ready to dive into the pulse-pounding world of ABC's primetime lineup – the countdown to an unforgettable return has officially begun.

What Makes ABC's Upcoming Season So Special?

ABC is set to deliver an exceptional lineup this season, brimming with landmark moments and thrilling developments. Notably, three stalwarts of the network—The Rookie, The Connors, and Station 19—are celebrating their 100th episodes, a testament to the enduring appeal and storytelling prowess of these beloved shows. However, as fans revel in these milestones, there's a bittersweet realization that the forthcoming seasons will bid farewell to two fan-favorites, The Good Doctor and Station 19.

What sets this season apart is not only the celebratory milestones but also the backdrop against which it unfolds. ABC's return to the small screen follows an extended hiatus prompted by the SAG-AFTRA strikes, injecting renewed energy and anticipation into the network's offerings. The television landscape, affected by these industry-wide disruptions, is now poised for a comeback, promising viewers a fresh wave of entertainment. Adding to the excitement is Quinta Brunson's historic Emmy win for outstanding actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary, adding an extra layer of anticipation to what lies ahead in the ABC lineup.

As the network gears up for a season of significance, marked by milestones, farewells, and the triumph of creative talent, audiences can expect an unforgettable journey into the world of television storytelling. Get ready to be captivated by the magic that ABC's upcoming season is set to unleash.

Check out the promo below: