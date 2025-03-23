Earlier this year, worlds collided when the stars of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia dropped into Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. This summer, it'll be Abbott Elementary's turn to invade Paddy's Pub. Abbott's William Stanford Davis recently spoke to Collider's Joe Schmidt about the upcoming crossover's conclusion. Davis teased the upcoming second half of the crossover, which will be harder-edged thanks to the R-rated nature of Always Sunny:

"You've already seen the Abbott [Elementary] portion of it, [but not] the Always Sunny portion. But you know, you got saints and sinners everywhere. And Abbott is the saint part of it, because I can't tell you what these guys are going to be doing, but it's pretty crazy, and I'd get in trouble. I was told specifically, do not talk about that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia part of the crossover."

He was able to share his fond memories of working on the Abbott side of the crossover while avoiding the ire of Always Sunny star/showrunner Rob McElhenney:

"I don't want to piss him off. That was so cool, man, working with them, especially the time I spent with Danny DeVito was, really, just outstanding. Such a giant man, just a giant professional, that I just had a ball."

The seventeenth season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which will include their half of the crossover event, will premiere this summer.

What Happened on the 'Abbott Elementary'/'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Crossover?

Image via ABC

On "Volunteers," the ninth episode of Abbott Elementary's fourth season, the perpetually short-staffed school seemed to have been blessed with a sudden influx of volunteers. However, that blessing soon became a curse when it was revealed that the volunteers were the misfit proprietors of Paddy's Pub — the worst drinking establishment in the City of Brotherly Love — and that they were only volunteering as part of their court-mandated community service. However, the staff did their best to make it work. Janitor Mr. Johnson (David) and Frank (DeVito) teamed up to take on the school's raccoon problem, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) taught Charlie (Charlie Day) how to read, and Mac (McElhenney) helped Ava (Janelle James) extort the local golf course with some faked photographs. Meanwhile, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) did her best to steal Gregory (Tyler James Williams) from Janine (Quinta Brunson) to no avail.

Even after the crossover concludes, Davis isn't done with Always Sunny's McElhenney and Day. He's starring in Side Quest, a companion series to their popular show Mythic Quest. It premieres on Apple TV+ later this month.

The seventeenth season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.