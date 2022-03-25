Bad bosses are a staple of workplace comedies, and ABC’s new mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary takes this genre staple in stride. The show's small but compelling cast is made up of quite a few stock character types we’re familiar with from shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. There’s the naive and upbeat go-getter, the person who only views their position as temporary, the character with mysterious and comically shady connections, and, of course, the selfish and often unintentionally cruel boss. What gives Abbott Elementary such charm and edge is how quickly and effectively it presents these stock characters only to subvert or develop them in ways you wouldn’t typically expect. With a small central cast, each character gets plenty of room to show their depths even in the first season of the show and this is especially apparent in the show’s own take on that selfish boss trope: Principal Ava Coleman.

Ava (portrayed by Janelle James), like many bosses in workplace comedies, is not at all qualified for her job. She explains to the documentary crew in the first episode that she got the position by catching the superintendent of the school district having an affair with the deaconess at her church. This detail doesn’t bode well for her in a cast of characters who, despite their differences, all care deeply for the work they’re doing and want to see their students' lives improve. For Ava, this is certainly not the case. After being persuaded by her staff to request emergency funds for her desperately underfunded school, Ava receives a three-thousand dollar check from the school board. And how does she improve the school? With new rugs or classroom supplies? No. She spends it on something she feels the students are in dire need of: a giant new sign above the school’s entrance with her own face on it.

Ava is a clear embodiment of the bad boss archetype from her first moments on screen. We can see almost instantly those traces of other recognizable, unlikable bosses that informed how she was written. And to any sitcom fan, it’d be nearly impossible to not compare her to the bad boss of sitcoms: Michael Scott.

The Office in general had a major impact on the way American sitcoms were made going forward — not just for the mockumentary style that many shows (like Abbott Elementary) emulated afterward, but also for its distinct characters. It would not be an overstatement to call Michael Scott one of the most iconic characters in sitcom history. He redefined what sitcom bosses would look like in this era – often comically incompetent, mean, and selfish. His character set a gold standard for his own show, but Abbott Elementary comes to us nearly 20 years later and thus cannot simply fall back on using his tried and true success. Instead, the show takes the Michael Scott archetype, evolves it, and metaphorically injects it with a growth serum that allows Ava to quickly bloom out of the chrysalis Michael Scott arguably spent the first two to three seasons of The Office in before evolving into a more dynamic character.

Ava Coleman is a terrible boss. She’s often dismissive when staff brings issues to her, she knows nothing about education, and she’d rather film TikToks in her office than work on actually running the school. She’s dismissive of the teachers working under her, if not downright rude to them. She displays no drive to improve the school. Her superiority complex is enough to rival any of her counterparts from other sitcoms. And she has an infatuation with the substitute teacher, Gregory (Tyler James Williams), that borders on harassment.

But Ava is also just a person. She’s selfish. She speaks her mind always, even when it’s rude. She often causes problems but rarely with malicious intent. She’s thoughtless in a more careful way than most bosses we see. These are all things we recognize in Michael Scott as well, but here the edges have been softened a bit. It doesn’t make her less effective as an aggravating force, just a more understandable one. Michael would often oscillate between extremes, either a bumbling fool or needlessly cruel, but Ava is tempered somewhere in the middle. The end result is something more palatable and refined. She can be foolish or cruel but rarely excessively so and always with other characters to call her out when she’s gone too far. Where Michael could sometimes make The Office itself feel mean or cynical, Abbott Elementary is able to maintain a more positive vibe by giving Ava enough space to be careless without being cruel.

Something many people really valued in The Office, especially at its start, was how real the characters could feel. Their antics were wacky and maybe a bit extreme but at the end of the day, they all felt like people you could know in real life. This is an area that Abbott Elementary excels at and is a large part of why Ava feels like the perfect next step for the horrible boss trope to take. Ava will selfishly use school funds for her own whims, will skip out on commitments, neglect addressing infrastructural issues in the school to the detriment of students and staff, and prioritize her own safety in case of emergency. Overall she’s an often thoughtless and sometimes cruel person to work for but the show goes out of its way to give her dimension within those first few episodes. We see her be an obnoxious person to work for, but we also get to see her bond with the teachers when they tease Janine (Quinta Brunson) about her relationship, help Janine coach the step team for the school, and care for her sick grandmother. These little glimpses of her positive traits help to balance out her more egregious behaviors.

Ava refines what Michael pioneered by trimming away some fat. The show tones up her narcissism while toning down her meanness, creating someone who feels a bit more balanced and real. Her antics are still the most cartoon-like of the cast, but it doesn’t reach the chaos Michael created. This shift to make her character a bit less exacerbating than Michael is largely achieved through her sense of apathy. Michael’s problem was often that he cared too much but in the wrong ways, while Ava doesn’t really care at all. She’s completely content to stay out of the minutiae of work as long as nothing piques her interest. It is Ava’s relationship to her job and those around her that makes her so fitting for this archetype and yet so different from those that came before.

The end result is something that is identifiably not Michael Scott. There are similar bones there. Same genus, different species. Ava is a horrible boss and a wonderful character to watch. You love to hate her because you know you probably won’t be hating her for long. The promise of her character's growth on Abbott Elementary is there from the start, in a way that feels much more tangible than with any of the bad boss types that have preceded her.

