Abbott Elementary has been filled with changes so far in its latest season. From Janine (Quinta Brunson) working at the school district to Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) becoming roommates and even the show's central romance coming to a screeching halt, the show has continued to surprise and delight viewers throughout Season 3. With character arcs at the center of each development, Abbott's entire cast has grown personally and emotionally. But perhaps the biggest and best character growth is one that is often overlooked — and one that has made the school's most brazen staff member its best character.

Principal Ava Coleman (brought masterfully to life by Janelle James) is far from Abbott's most subtle character. She was introduced in the pilot as selfish and antagonistic in every way imaginable. She has spent school funds on her own self-promotion, used "on the clock" time to conduct social media live streams and scams, and insulted Janine in every way imaginable. However, over the last three seasons, Ava has gone from Abbott's worst employee to its unsung hero, and ultimately, the show's best character, by using her ambition for good and uplifting staff — even if it's still sometimes in service of herself.

Ava Has Learned to Use Her Selfishness for Good on 'Abbott Elementary'

Principal Ava Coleman debuted along with Abbott Elementary when the show first premiered on December 7, 2021. Right away, it was clear how out of touch she was with her staff and their issues. In the pilot, she uses school money to have a sign made for Abbott that only idolizes her. Throughout the season, she proves to be the school's most self-centered staff member (and it makes for great comedy). Misusing funds, conducting Instagram live streams in her office, and making TikTok videos during school hours in order to sell various products are just among a few of the outlandish things she did in those initial seasons. Let's not forget her early constant harassment of Gregory (Tyler James Williams) or the fact that she blackmailed her way into the principal job — which we later learn is a position for which Gregory had applied.

As the show has gone on, however, Ava has learned to use her more selfish traits for the greater good. Outside of being one of the most quotable characters on the show, her power of speech and devious planning have actually been of benefit to both the staff and students recently. Janine has had many projects set in motion while at the school district — some great, some quite the blunder. One of the most noble is getting an ASL interpreter to help a student in need at Abbott. The task isn't an easy one to accomplish, but Ava orders Janine to make it a priority, as Ava doesn't want the student to miss out on any of her jokes.

Another instance of Ava turning over a new leaf happens in Season 3, when she rents the school's gym out to Barbara's (Sheryl Lee Ralph) church choir for rehearsal (at a lofty fee, naturally). While the group is practicing, Ava realizes that Barbara is the target of bullying and isn't being considered for the solo she so badly wants to sing. Unhappy with seeing one of her own being put down, Ava encourages Barbara to stand up for herself. While Barbara isn't awarded the solo in the end, she and Ava have a heart-to-heart, leading to one of the show's best character moments in which Barbara gets to perform at a special school assembly. It's a breakthrough moment for Ava, but it turns out she isn't done growing yet.

Abbott Elementary's latest Season 3 episode sees Ava and Gregory attending a panel about being educators, where she has to face off against one of her old sorority sisters, Crystal (Tatyana Ali), whom Ava claims is always trying to one-up her. Ava is eager to prove she has the better staff and better school and is quick to try and wow the crowd with her answers by dominating the panel. Unfortunately, her tactic backfires when everyone seems to be responding more strongly to Crystal's responses. Gregory tells Ava she needs to back off, and, despite her love of the spotlight, she does, even giving Gregory advice on how to win over the audience. In the end, they're not the most popular educators on the panel, but both walk away with victories. Ava learns that Crystal is jealous of the camera crew documenting Abbott Elementary, and Gregory is presented with an intriguing new opportunity revolving around the school's community garden.

Ava Has Learned to Value Her Staff on 'Abbott Elementary'

When Abbott premiered, the only employee Ava was interested in was Gregory. She didn't connect with Barbara or Melissa, she found Jacob to be a nuisance, and she put down Janine every chance she got. However, the years have not only led to Ava softening towards her staff but actively championing them too. Ava has always had a secret kind side, whether she's taking care of her ailing grandmother or helping out a student in need of a uniform that fits, but it's taken a while for her to show the same amount of care towards Abbott's teachers. As she's gotten to know them, however, she's become both protective and proud of them.

Janine, whom Ava formerly considered a bit of a nemesis, first experienced that kindness directly at the end of the Season 2 winter finale, when the principal invited her to go out after a break-up. She even complimented Janine in the show's latest episode — in her own way, of course — by saying she was just as attractive as the rest of the staff "on a good day." While Ava's hilarious antics may never go away (nor should they), she has definitely grown closer to the staff she once avoided.

Ava has come a long way since Abbott Elementary first debuted. She's gone from selfish and conniving... to well, still being selfish and conniving, but using her flaws more in service of others. She's also finally begun to show both the staff and the students her softer side, leading to alliances that once seemed impossible as well as some of the best character moments the show has had in its three-season run. Outside of being one of its funniest characters, Ava has grown into the best that Abbott Elementary has to offer.

