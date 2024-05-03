The Big Picture Abbott Elementary's biggest plot hole is actually just another joke, adding to the humor of the show's quirky characters and situations.

Abbott Elementary's popularity has grown over its three seasons, but it is not flawless. As with any show, a few details can slip through the cracks, creating plot holes that the audience inevitably finds. But in Abbott Elementary's case, its biggest plot hole is really just another joke. The ABC show explores an underfunded school that relies on the teacher's ingenuity and love of their students to keep going. Second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson), in particular, is the most vocal among Abbott's teachers, but the series also includes Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Ava (Janelle James), and many other colorful characters that keep the show interesting. Full of lovable characters and heartfelt moments, it's no surprise Abbott Elementary is as popular as it is. But there is one plot hole that should not be ignored, despite being a relatively minor part of the show.

The issue only exists because of another current series that is gaining acclaim. Abbott Elementary often references pop culture, so it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that the show gave a passing mention to The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White, along with one cold open in particular parodying the FX series. However, this creates a distinct plot hole, as one of The Bear's leads plays a very different part in Abbott Elementary.

'The Bear' Is a Part of 'Abbott Elementary' Canon

An important part of this plot hole is that The Bear exists within the series. The FX show focuses on Carmy (White), a fine-dining chef who takes control of his family's sandwich shop after the death of his brother. The tensions in his kitchen often run high as he brings a new method to the struggling business. The series' topic and current relevance made it the perfect thing to parody in Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episode 10, "2 Ava 2 Fest," when a quick opening scene takes the audience into the lunchroom kitchens as they prepare for an event. The moment reflects the tenuous atmosphere of The Bear's titular restaurant as the cafeteria workers yell at each other, desperately preparing a fancy plate of chicken nuggets and peas.

This reference isn't exactly subtle, but it doesn't necessarily indicate that The Bear is a TV show in Abbott Elementary's canon in and of itself. Earlier in Season 3, The Bear is more clearly referenced. When the usually distracted Ava is set on business, the teachers realize the "new Ava" is worse than the original, so they try to tempt her out of it. The final card they attempt to play is Gregory, to whom Ava has always been not-so-secretly attracted. Gregory attempts to trick her into her old ways by flirting, and though it initially seems to work, Ava resists, telling Gregory to put his arms away before calling him "Jeremy Allen Black." Perhaps White is famous for something else in this universe, since this play on the actor's name is not a direct reference to The Bear. But in conjunction with the parody a few episodes later, it just seems like too much of a coincidence.

'The Bear and 'Abbott Elementary' Share an Actor

At first glance, this doesn't warrant the label of a plot hole. After all, what does it matter if The Bear exists for the Abbott crew to enjoy? The world is close enough to our own for this to be completely believable. But there is one issue: Ayo Edebiri. Normally, such a talented actor would be anything but a problem, but Edebiri appears in both shows. As a lead in The Bear and a recurring guest in Abbott Elementary, the actor herself creates a plot hole. In The Bear, Edebiri plays Carmy's sous-chef, Sydney Adamu. The dedicated and ambitious Culinary Institute of America graduate must find a place in a challenging environment. As a vital part of the show, if The Bear exists in Abbott Elementary, so does Edebiri, even though she looks just like Janine's sister (whom Edebiri played in Season 2).

Edebiri's Ayesha Teagues appears in several episodes. Thanks to a difficult relationship with her mother, she tends to look out for only herself and often compares herself to "perfect" Janine. Ayesha is outgoing and confident, very different from Edebiri's character in The Bear. Though the references to The Bear and Edebiri's appearances are separated by a season, the fact that Edebiri appears in both shows complicates the connection they have because, if Edebiri exists in Abbott Elementary as a result of The Bear, why does she look like Janine's sister?

'Abbott Elementary's Problem Can Be Solved

Certainly, this issue is noticeable for anyone who cares to dissect it, but it is not insurmountable. Abbott Elementary is not the first show to face this problem and likely won't be the last. And it would be entirely possible for the series to fail to address it. Shows with big-name guest stars do this all the time. A good example is Friends, which establishes Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as fans of Die Hard. And yet they never acknowledge that Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) boyfriend, Paul Stevens, is Bruce Willis. Abbott Elementary could take a similar approach if Ayesha ever shows up again, easily ignoring the plot hole, which would detract nothing from the series.

However, this plot hole could be addressed in the form of a running joke if the Abbott writers are bold enough to acknowledge it. Comments about how Ayesha looks like Edebiri could be a funny reference to the situation. And, with Janine already angered by the comment comparing her and her sister's appearance, this could flip that, angering Janine as people comment on Ayesha's similarities to the actor while not seeing the same in Janine. Plus, with the show already dropping the names of actors in The Bear, it would fit right in.

This blip in Abbott Elementary's continuity is fairly small, though it's still a plot hole. In truth, it's actually funny for the show's jokes to create this issue in the first place. Without a significant bearing on the plot, Edebiri's appearance in both shows is an understandable problem because she is well-suited for both parts, and casting cannot rely on what other shows the actor has appeared on, but this continuity issue is better embraced than ignored.

