The new school year is in full swing, and Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new member into its ranks. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is joining the current second season in a recurring role. Edebiri will play Ayesha, Janine's sister. She will be introduced in this week's Valentine's Day episode.

Throughout the show's run thus far, Janine (Quinta Brunson) has occasionally mentioned Ayesha, though she divulged little about her sister. From what Janine has shared, viewers know that she has a bit of a taut relationship with Ayesha, who lives quite far away. Ayesha also has a strenuous relationship with her mother that places additional stress on Janine's shoulders whose relationship with their mother is also strained. In a recent episode, Janine, after some pushback, calls Ayesha and says she wants her to visit.

A new clip debuted by EW in the same article gives a sneak peek at what to expect from Ayesha and Janine. And, thanks to their awkward FaceTime call, it seems the kryptonite to Janine's ever-present optimism is her sister. She calls to wish Ayesha happy birthday, but neither seems thrilled to be talking with the other. Jacob (Chris Perfetti) joins in but is confused about their dynamic. Afterward, Janine vents a bit about the length of the call, further emphasizing how she seemed to do it more from obligation than any genuine desire to speak with Ayesha. While this first appearance is brief, Ayesha will have a larger storyline later in the season.

Set at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers and their Principal as they strive to give their students the best education they can. It is a mockumentary-style series that offers humorous insight into very real issues. Unlike Season 1, this season has placed a heavier focus on the personal lives of the teachers. With Ayesha's introduction, viewers can expect to learn even more about Janine's family. The show was created and written by Brunson and also stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis.

Abbott Elementary Has Been a Resounding Success

Since the show's debut in 2021, it has become a comedy darling with critics and general audiences alike, quickly garnering praise early in its first season. Prior to Season 2's premiere, ABC expanded the show's episode count from 13 to 22. Thus far, Season 2 has continued to build upon the show's success, surpassing Season 1 in viewership. Within the awards arena, the show earned several nominations for the Primetime Emmys, the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and several others. Most notably, it won three Emmys, and most recently brought home three Golden Globes, among others. Early this year, the show was renewed for Season 3 as it heads into the second half of the current season.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Season 1 is currently available on Hulu and HBO Max. You can watch a behind-the-scenes featurette from Season 2 down below.