"But are they going to end up together?" is the question every Abbott Elementary fan asked after the Season 2 finale in April 2023. Due to the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) strikes that delayed shooting most shows this past fall, we've had a longer-than-usual school break from Abbott. To refresh your memory before school is in session on February 7, here is a study guide filled with your favorite teachers from your favorite chaotic elementary school.

Quinta Brunson

Janine Teagues

The quirky heart of Abbott, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), wants what's best for everyone, even if that means getting a little too involved in their lives. A second-grade teacher, Janine is an overly optimistic member of the Abbott teachers, and she looks up to those members of the staff who have been around longer than she has. Season 2of Abbott treated us to a look into Janine's family life, with her mother, Vanetta (Taraji P. Henson), visiting the school. Through her complicated mother-daughter relationship, we can better understand why having her co-workers as family is so important to Janine. The Season 2 finale gave us something we'd been waiting for since day one: a romantic moment with colleague Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). While the two decided to put a hold on being more than friends, time will tell if Season 3 will bring more cute moments between Janine and Gregory.

Creator, writer, producer, and actress Quinta Brunson has found incredible success through her show Abbott Elementary, for which she has received nominations for two Golden Globes, two Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards, five Golden Globe nominations, including three wins for "Best Performance By An Actress" for Brunson, "Best Performance By An Actor" for Williams, and "Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy." She named the school "Abbott" after her elementary school teacher, who greatly impacted her life, and its location in Philadelphia is a nod to her hometown.

Tyler James Williams

Gregory Eddie

Gregory Eddie didn't know what he was in for when he began substitute teaching at Abbott Elementary, but he's glad he got the call to join the teaching team. Now a permanent fixture at the school, Mr. Eddie teaches first grade, although it's his dream to be a principal. Despite dating co-worker Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph)'s daughter earlier in the season, Gregory has always had feelings for Janine, which he admits to her in the Season 2 finale, "Franklin Institute." Gregory does his best to stay out of the drama, giving many "looks to the camera" a la Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) in The Office. Even when Principal Ava (Janelle James) makes inappropriate passes at Gregory, he attempts to keep the peace by ignoring the unpredictable principal. Gregory's attempts to stay out of conflict work in some situations, but in some instances, like a parent repeatedly bringing their child into class late, Mr. Eddie learns that speaking up can be what's best for everyone.

For many Abbott Elementary fans, Mr. Eddie looked familiar when he walked into the school for the first time. Actor Tyler James Williamson starred in the hit comedy Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009. The show, based on the early life of comedian Chris Rock, was Williams's big break as he played a younger version of Rock very successfully. Williams's other credits include Unaccompanied Minors, Dear White People, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Williams won the Golden Globe for "Best Performance By An Actor" in Season 2 of Abbott.

Jenelle James

Ava Coleman

Ava Coleman is the world's most incompetent principal, leading Abbott Elementary with a casual confidence that makes her an undisputed fan favorite. Ava got her job by blackmailing the superintendent, and although at times it seems like she couldn't care less about her job, the show gives us moments that really show that she does care, even if it's very deep down. Season 2 gave Ava more humanizing moments, from taking care of her ailing grandmother to being truly invested in the school's step team and whether Abbott became a charter school.

Janelle James plays her role as Principal Coleman so well that it's hard to believe Miss Coleman is a fictional character. James's credits include acting and writing, as she's written on shows like Apple TV+'s Central Park, Mel Brooks's History Of The World: Part II, and The Standups.

Lisa Ann Walter

Melissa Schemmenti

Second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti adds some sass to the Abbott crew. While her family hails from Brooklyn, Miss Schemmenti's Philadelphia pride is strong. Season 2 explored more of her close relationship with Miss Barbara, and we were treated to look at her sister, Kristin, a rival teacher at another school. Season 2 also had Miss Schemmenti teaching a combined second and third-grade class, adding to her stress level and highlighting some of the difficulties the school continually faces, and having a bit more patience with the often tiresome Janine. Of all the teachers at Abbott Elementary, we always know that Miss Schemmenti will take care of business the way only she can.

Lisa Ann Walter has been gracing our screens since 1995, appearing in iconic films like The Parent Trap, Bruce Almighty, War of the Worlds, and shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Love Boat: The Next Wave, and Breaking News. Recently, Walter was a finalist on Celebrity Jeopardy alongside Mo Rocca and Katie Nolan.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Barbara Howard

Miss Howard is one of Janine's heroes, as she's been teaching at Abbott Elementary for quite a few years. A kindergarten teacher, Barbara Howard, commands the respect of all children at Abbott. A self-declared "woman of God," Miss Howard takes her job very seriously but always in a gentle, caring way. Season 2 lets us know more about her close relationship with Miss Schemmenti and her marriage to her husband, Gerald. Barbara cares deeply for Abbott and its students, and while Janine's over-enthusiasm sometimes rubs her the wrong way, she understands the struggle of finding more funding for the school.

Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an unforgettable acceptance speech when she won the Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" for Abbott Elementary. With a resume that dates back to 1977, Ralph took the stage and declared, "This is what believing looks like," as she accepted her first Emmy. With credits like Oliver & Company, Designing Women, Moesha, and Sister Act 2, Ralph has been a part of some iconic moments in TV and film history. Additionally, she is a Broadway star, earning a Tony Award nomination for "Best Actress in a Musical" for her original cast role in Dreamgirls. She has also starred in Wicked, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Reggae. Sheryl Lee Ralph is a terrific example of how some performers can do it all.

Chris Perfetti

Jacob Hill

His students pick on the awkward Mr. Hill for being "corny" and dorky, but they love him for it. Jacob Hill has been trying to be best friends with Mr. Eddie since Mr. Eddie started at Abbott, and Season 2 finally led to a real friendship between the teachers. Season 2 also had Jacob trying to incite positive change in the school, like bringing a muralist to help his students bring long-lasting art into the school halls. He also started a student podcasting club with an initially reluctant Mr. Eddy to teach kids about the audio medium.

Chris Perfetti has appeared in hit shows like The Resident, What We Do In The Shadows, Gotham, and Blue Bloods. While Abbott Elementary is what most television fans will know Perfetti for, he has appeared in several theatrical productions in New York, including the Off-Broadway show Sons of the Prophet, where he received a Theater World Award for "Best Debut Performance."

William Stanford Davis

Mr. Johnson

Mr. Johnson is just as much a mystery as he is a staple in Abbott Elementary. While no one is quite sure how long he's been working at the school, he appears at the most inopportune times for the frustrated staff. Audiences can only piece together bits of Mr. Johnson's life, like how he plays fantasy football or how he voted for Kanye West. The show has yet to give him a major storyline, so fans must watch throughout Season 3 to learn more about this elusive Abbott figure.

William Stanford Davis has been appearing in film and TV since 1995. His resume includes Sister, Sister, Ally McBeal, Desperate Housewives, Ray Donovan, Perry Mason, City of Angels, and many more. He earned an NAACP Award nomination for his role as Mr. Johnson in 2023.

