Abbott Elementary returns with another new episode this week, and along with more school time shenanigans, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is back to reprise her role as Ayesha, Janine's sister. Edebiri will guest star in the March 8 episode, titled "Teacher Appreciation." Ahead of the episode this Wednesday, ABC shared a new clip featuring Edebiri and her on-screen sister Quinta Brunson.

While the clip is a short one at just 15 seconds, it continues to speak volumes on the relationship between Janine and Ayesha. It mainly shows Ava (Janelle James) meeting Ayesha, and Ayesha getting a taste of Janine's life. Like Ayesha's earlier appearance in the season, this latest episode will be fraught with tension between the sisters. When viewers first met Ayesha, it was through a FaceTime call with Janine. It was clear neither were especially itching to talk to the other, so it will be interesting to see how the dynamic plays out when they're in the same location. Despite their awkwardness, Ayesha visiting may yet be a step in the right direction for them.

Along with Ayesha's visit, the episode will step outside the walls of Abbott again. The official description from ABC reads, "It’s Teacher Appreciation Day. When the district gives Abbott two courtside tickets to a 76ers game, the teachers must decide who deserves them. Later, Janine invites the teachers to her house for game night and her sister, Ayesha, comes to visit."

Previously on Abbott Elementary Season 2

So far this season, the teachers have encountered a multitude of one-off antics, from a juice mishap that spelled disaster, to an intense reading competition, and more. There have also been a couple major threads recurring throughout the season and the show in general. Most recently, Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) -- a couple many viewers have been waiting to happen -- kissed during a teachers' conference. They attribute it to being drunk and caught in the moment, but things were more awkward between them afterward. It was also what ultimately pushed Janine to break up with Maurice (Vince Staples).

The other main challenge facing Abbott is the looming threat of becoming a charter school. The issue first popped up early in the season after the school was on the receiving end of an attack ad thanks to Legendary Charter Schools. Since then, Legendary has been eyeing Abbott as its next charter. Even with the school's flaws, last week's episode continued to reiterate the detrimental impact becoming a charter would have on the teachers, and, more importantly, the students. So, Ava, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) resolved to push back.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. Watch the new clip below: