The teachers at Abbott Elementary returned to school in September, and they continue to prove why they're the best crew around. The 28th Critics Choice Awards television nominations were officially announced, and the ABC sitcom led the charge with six total nominations. It received nods for Best Comedy Series and claimed spots in the comedy acting categories.

Series creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Janine Teagues, the cup-half-full member of the Abbott group, always searching for solutions to problems with a great sense of optimism. The current season has seen Janine learn how to be alone after her break-up, and has given her other, bigger challenges to tackle. Brunson previously made Emmys history for the show's first season with her three nominations. She ultimately went home with the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph received nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for their portrayals as Ava and Barbara, respectively. Ava is the principal of Abbott and often does her own thing while Barbara is the long-standing teaching veteran who's set in her ways but isn't resistant to learning new things. While their characters are quite different from each other, each woman is often given a chance to show off their comedic chops. Ralph previously earned the Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy, the first Black woman to do so in 35 years. James also earned an Emmy nomination in the same category.

In the supporting acting categories, Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams earned nominations for their roles as Jacob and Gregory, respectively. Jacob is the "corny" one of the bunch who tries to be hip for his young students and brings a golden retriever energy to the group. Meanwhile, Gregory is the more serious of the teachers as a realist, and has embraced his role as a full-time teacher. Williams earlier received an Emmy nomination in the same category.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style series that takes place in an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. It follows a group of five teachers and their principal as they work to give their students the best education they can. In Season 2, viewers also get to see the more personal side of the teachers as some episodes venture beyond the walls of the school.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Brunson. Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Randall Einhorn also executive produce. Additional cast includes Lisa Ann Walters, and William Stanford Davis.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Season 1 is available to watch on Hulu and HBO Max. The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards air live on The CW January 15 at 7 p.m. ET.