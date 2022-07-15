ABC's Abbott Elementary first aired on December 2021 and has since finished its successful first season with 13 episodes in total — all filled with both humor and heart. This sitcom was destined to be a hit from the beginning for its fresh take on the subgenre initially made known by beloved shows like The Office and Modern Family, but Abbott Elementary is clearly only just warming up.

The mockumentary-style series follows a group of teachers from Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The main character is the ever-optimistic, idealistic, and bubbly Janine Teagues, played by the show's creator and writer Quinta Brunson. Janine is somewhat new to Abbott, and the audience follows her while she slowly navigates the rules and long-held traditions of the school. She wants nothing more but to make all her students' lives easier, even if it sometimes comes with a tinge of chaos. Completing the Abbott crew is Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), and Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). Each of them possesses unique personalities and specialties when it comes to connecting with their students, and even though they don't always see eye to eye, what the audience can be certain of is that they will try their best to make the school a great environment for everyone.

Though the show is fairly new to the scene, it has already garnered impressive nominations, such as bagging five nods in the TCA awards. Most recently, however, they made history by earning seven nominations for this year's Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and many more. Viewers are not at all surprised with the increasing amount of recognition of one of the funniest sitcoms today, as they've always been rooting for it online.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' Is the 'Parks & Recreation' Spiritual Successor You Need

What makes Abbott Elementary stand out from hundreds of network shows is how it manages to create a wonderful balance between comedy and slap-in-your-face reality. From the start, Janine and her drive to teach, in spite of being warned by peers that younger teachers don't last that long at Abbott, is her defining motivation. That goal proves to be a challenge for Janine due to the overall lack of support from the school system. Yet, it doesn't stop her from being a reliable authority figure for her students. The struggles faced by these fictional teachers are rooted in everyday issues, and these administrative problems, as well as financial disadvantages, are what make it harder for many teachers to do their jobs efficiently. But still, there they are, making the most out of what's given to them.

Abbott Elementary is a testament to teachers and how they need more support and recognition for all their tireless, hard work, and that message is effectively understood, thanks to its manner of approach. For instance, in Season 1's "Wishlist," Janine decides to make a video — with the help of Ava — to earn some extra supplies for her classroom, as the school doesn't have enough of a budget to help. When it becomes viral, Janine asks Ava to secretly make a similar video for Barbara, who has been making the best of it with subpar teaching materials. These dilemmas present a means through which viewers can be made aware of the difficulties teachers have, and how they are treated as a profession. Yet, the show tackles it in a way that poses it as a serious issue while still making light of situations.

Image via ABC

Brunson and her writers' room craft the show with heart, and it takes viewers on a heartfelt journey that can make you laugh and cry. Besides the spot-on absurdity and jokes, Abbott Elementary manages to make the audience love all the characters — even Ava, who is rather bad at her job as principal. Each member of the ensemble cast is given the chance to shine as actors, which truly makes it feel like the show is mainly about a found family. They all go through different situations yet when the time comes, they work together to make things right.

Brunson is already an incredible talent, and this show just proves to the world what she's capable of. It's really no surprise that her achievements are recognized not just by critics, but by the masses, who all became attached to the show. Just this year, she's joined other big names on this year's Time list of 100 Most Influential People. She's also made history by being the first, and youngest Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations for comedy. Prior to this, the Emmy comedy categories had only seen two Black women win—namely Isabel Sanford in 1981 and Lena Waithe in 2017. In addition to Abbott Elementary's aforementioned nominations, several cast members have also been recognized for their talents on the show, with Williams nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor, James and Ralph nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Wendy O'Brien nominated for Outstanding Casting.

Luckily, the show is not over yet as a renewal has already been confirmed. Season 2 is expected to drop in September of this year, and this show is bound to be more chaotic and fun — because besides taking people back to the school, audiences will also be seeing more of the teachers' personal lives. Abbott Elementary is a comedy feat, and its Emmy nominations are well-deserved. Such recognition is always huge for any show and the people involved, but this one is pretty special and a monumental achievement. There are no shows like Abbott Elementary today—a show that embraces parts of reality while making sure that it has humor, creating a remarkable feel-good experience.

Abbott Elementary can be watched on ABC. The first season is also available to stream on Hulu.