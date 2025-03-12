Abbott Elementary is one of the hottest comedy shows in the game at the moment. It's proof that network television isn't dead and can still produce some amazing content if given the chance. Over its four seasons, the mockumentary-style series has produced some amazing seasons and episodes. Thanks to its sharp writing, great performances, and direction, Abbott Elementary continues to produce television episodes that are incredibly memorable.

With the end of Season 4 on its way, people are going to need episodes to hold them over while they wait for the already highly anticipated Season 5. Viewers can take solace in the fact that there are at least 10 episodes they can return to that are not only hilarious but capture and represent the heart of the series. Worthy candidates for entries to hold everyone over.