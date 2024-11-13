Abbott Elementary fans, it's time to take attendance! Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal Funko’s brand-new line of Abbott Elementary Pop! figures, which are bringing the hilarious teachers and staff of Philadelphia’s favorite public school straight to your collection. Since its premiere, Abbott Elementary has captured audiences with its warmth, humor, and unique perspective on the American public school system. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show uses a mockumentary style similar to The Office and Parks and Recreation, bringing viewers into the daily lives of underfunded, overworked, but endlessly dedicated teachers and staff at a Philadelphia public school.

Funko has unveiled Pops for some of the show’s most beloved characters: Janine Teagues, Gregory Eddie, Barbara Howard, and the unforgettable Principal Ava Coleman. As is customary with Funko Pop! figures, they each capture the essence of the characters, from Janine’s wide-eyed optimism to Ava’s over-the-top style. Here's a breakdown of each figure available in this first wave, each priced at $11.99:

Janine Teagues: Janine Teagues (played by Quinta Brunson) is the heart and soul of Abbott Elementary. As the relentlessly optimistic second-grade teacher, she’s ready to tackle every school day with boundless energy.

Gregory Eddie: Gregory Eddie (portrayed by Tyler James Williams ) is the straight-laced and slightly reluctant teacher with a (not so) secret soft spot for Janine.

Barbara Howard: No Abbott Elementary set would be complete without Barbara Howard (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph ), the seasoned kindergarten teacher known for her wisdom and sass.

Ava Coleman: Last but certainly not least, the ever-entertaining Principal Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James) makes her debut in Funko form. Ava's figure comes with her signature style and a hint of her hilarious, often chaotic approach to school leadership.

How Good Is 'Abbott Elementary'?