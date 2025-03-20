Last night’s episode of Abbott Elementary saw principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) finally get what was coming to her. Following a tip-off from a suspicious Crystal (Tatyana Ali), an audit from the district put Ava and the school in the spotlight when they arrived ahead of schedule for an inspection. Sadly for Ava and Abbott Elementary, everyone failed to hide the new computers and supplies they accepted as bribes from the golf course. The golf course lawyer Miles Nathaniel (Matt Oberg) sauntered into the school, announcing that he had new supplies for Abbott Elementary, and used the word “bribe.”

Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker broke down last night’s episode for TV Insider and teased the future of the school. When the teachers realized they had been caught, Ava took the fall, as she believed that she would not be fired. However, only the teachers would survive termination, and they would only suspend them, which further dismayed Ava. Halpern revealed to the outlet that the rules do not apply to principals, despite schools being short on education leaders, as “the principal’s union isn’t as robust.”

With Ava being fired, there’s a vacant principal position at Abbott Elementary. Executive bosses have not stated who will take the role, or if aspiring principal Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) will replace her. However, the seat will need to be warm. “That position will need to be filled, and that is all I’ll say for right now,” Halpern teased. However, whoever fills that seat will have some Ava shoes to fill, as it would not be the same for everyone. Halpern teased that the teachers and the community will “reflect on what they loved about Ava and what is missing with Ava [gone].” “And then what happens at a school when there is someone who needs to be replaced, and how does the school district react to that, and how does the community react to that?”,” Halpern said.

Ava’s Firing From ‘Abbott Elementary’ Will Not Be The Last We See of Her