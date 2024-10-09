Abbott Elementary Season 3 delivered the show's biggest cliffhanger, which had been developing slowly since Season 1. Janine and Gregory Eddie shared a passionate kiss after pinning for each other for years. The much-anticipated fourth season will deal with the next steps for the duo. Given that they are coworkers, there are some issues they must deal with, issues that might make their romance impossible. Quinta Brunson talked to TV Line about the upcoming season and what viewers can expect. She also spoke about the relationship and what might prevent them from progressing to the next steps.

"When two people enter any type of intimate relationship, it can make things more complicated at work, where you work with each other, right next to each other," Brunson began, previewing the biggest problem of dating coworkers. Since there is a preexisting relationship (or more than one), it makes things tricky when the romance takes precedence and other relationships suffer. In the case of a bad ending, the other relationships can become collateral damage. Then, there's the legal aspect, something Brunson talked about saying,

"Teachers in this country are required to, eventually, let the place that they work for know, so that that place can protect themselves from lawsuits, etc. So she [Principal Ava] was totally right to kind of warn them, and I think that it was a warning that was coming from both someone who is their boss and someone who cares about them."

Whatever Happens, Janine and Gregory's Relationship Will Never Be the Same

Image via ABC

The show will reveal what they decide early in the season. Per the official logline for the season premiere episode below, that decision will be one of the earliest things explored. The logline also tees up problems for the potential couple as HR comes knocking.

"The neighboring construction site of a new golf course is causing issues at Abbott, forcing the teachers to find creative solutions. An HR representative visits the school. Following their kiss, Janine and Gregory’s relationship status is revealed."

"I definitely think that it is something that changes their dynamic, for sure. Those two were very intentional at the end of the season about going for each other, which was new for them," Brunson said of how things look for Gregory and Janine going forward. "Decision made, now what? How does your workplace change because of that? How do your lives change because of being so intentional about something?" she added.

Watch how Gregory and Janine's relationship developed when Abbott Elementary Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30 p.m. on ABC. You can also stream past and new episodes on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Sheryl Lee Ralph , William Stanford Davis Seasons 3

WATCH ON HULU