Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episodes 1-7 of Abbott Elementary.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary has sparked a revitalized interest in network sitcoms. The series, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, is quickly solidifying itself as a fan-favorite as it rolls out its second season. This workplace comedy centers around a buoyant and devoted band of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. They often interact with the camera crew that follows them around, and this mockumentary format is reminiscent of The Office, another hugely popular sitcom. As a matter of fact, quite a few parallels between the two shows can be observed, from its insightful talking-head interviews to the less-than-qualified person in charge (Michael Scott has met his match with school principal Ava Coleman). Another similarity are the shows’ leading will they/won’t they couples. Jim and Pam (John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer) dominated “relationship goals” for years as they moved from coworkers and friends to lovers, and we can see the same patterns emerging between Abbott’s Janine and Gregory (played by Brunson and Tyler James Williams). But how far can these comparisons go? Upon closer inspection, the case can be made that these couples don’t belong in the same category at all.

These pairs incorporate some timeless tropes that viewers love to watch unfold. With a mutual attraction looming heavily over the friendship, both couples try to maintain a professional and amicable relationship as they come to terms with their changing feelings for one another. This, of course, is made increasingly difficult by the players’ alternating states of singlehood. The moment when both parties are miraculously uncoupled at the same time is usually when the shoe drops, and they can finally be together if they so choose. This is where we currently find Janine and Gregory.

Finally Single at the Same Time

Image via ABC

After a brief fling with the daughter of a fellow teacher, Gregory is unencumbered. Janine might need a little more time, however. She has recently ended her decade-long relationship with childhood sweetheart Tariq (Zack Fox) and is in the wonderful process of discovering who she is without a long-term partner in the picture. She and Pam are in the same boat here. Just as Tariq continuously relied on and took advantage of Janine’s sweet and forgiving nature, Pam also started the series with a fiancée. Roy’s alarming disinterest in their relationship screams to viewers that she was with the wrong man. Both women briefly consider getting back together with their ill-suited partners, only to realign with their self-worth just in time. In the most recent episode of Abbott, Gregory is pretty open about his disapproval of Janine reconnecting with her ex, just as Jim had been. Ultimately, they take a step back and patiently wait until they can act on their feelings.

The differences in the way these love interests are presented seem to outweigh the similarities, and that is a result of viewers’ shifting values over time. Tastes have changed drastically since The Office’s final season aired in 2013. Jim and Pam’s whirlwind first kiss is no longer regarded with the same affection, and people are quick to point out the pair’s flaws. Time has not been kind to this particular couple, which is a testament to how passionately audiences have embraced Brunson’s writing. As the show’s creator, her messaging is perfectly in line with the attitudes of today’s working class, and her character is portrayed with assurance, honesty, and tenderness. Janine and Gregory reflect this mindset in the way they treat each other and those around them. Jim and Pam’s bonding was characterized by the relentless pranks they would team up to play on Dwight (Rainn Wilson). It is clear that often these practical jokes would venture way too far into the territory of bullying and that doesn’t sit too well with audiences today. Janine and Gregory’s kindness is so refreshing. As opposed to making trouble in the workplace, they work together. It’s all of them against the school system, not these two against the rest of their staff. Janine and Gregory are able to generate laughs without it being at someone else’s expense and that reinforces that they are solid as individual characters with unique identities.

Mutual Respect

Image via ABC

Despite a similar relationship trajectory as Jim and Pam, Gregory and Janine have a dynamic all their own. The most striking difference is that Gregory is constantly growing because of Janine. She is not a blank slate onto which he can project his ideal woman, but an ambitious professional with a positive attitude and innovative ideas. From her, he is learning to let down his guard around his co-workers and his students, making him a better teacher and a more open man. In that same sense, he is also able to ground Janine when she’s bitten off more than she can chew. They help each other grow and demonstrate mutual respect, but they are just as capable separately as they could be together. Recognizing that independence is key if the goal is to eventually unite them as a healthy couple.

Throughout the seasons of The Office, Jim and Pam spend quite a bit of time apart over the course of their relationship. While they navigate milestones that Janine and Gregory are yet to encounter, it is noticeable that the foundation of their relationship breeds insecurity and jealousy as time goes on. Jim is weary when Pam mentions male friends (specifically Alex from her time at art school or Brian off of the documentary crew). His distrust stems from the way Pam treated him when he too was “just her friend”. Her emotional availability towards him during a period when she was engaged fostered a romantic relationship. In one episode, Pam admits that she called off her wedding for Jim in front of his current girlfriend. Janine, however, ended her relationship at the end of Season 1 on her own terms and for her own best interests. In recent episodes, we see her try new things that scare her, make friends of her own, and continue to excel professionally. She is doing the work to get reacquainted with herself before opening up to the possibility of a new relationship. Brunson’s depiction of Janine as she evolves exemplifies the progress that has been made when writing female leads.

Workplace Comedies in Different Worlds

Image via ABC

While both of these series are workplace comedies, the contrasting kinds of jobs they perform cast a completely different tone over each show, resulting in different approaches to the humor. In The Office, everyone performs a menial task in a dying industry they’re not passionate about. It’s no wonder Jim and Pam are hopelessly glued to each other’s sides and invent outlandish ways to keep themselves entertained. Janine and Gregory on the other hand, are both trying their best to make the most out of a career they love but one that isn’t always kind to them. Their fellow teachers and students rely on them to dedicate all of their time and energy to Abbott, so it stands to reason that their romantic pursuit of one another would take a back seat. That being said, the fact that they still find time among all the chaos to check in on one another says a lot about their connection.

While there are comparisons to be made, Abbott Elementary embodies a spirit all its own, and its style and humor are more reflective of the times. Therefore, to imply that Janine and Gregory follow in Jim and Pam’s footsteps is a discredit to Brunson’s revivifying creativity within the genre.