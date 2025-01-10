Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 7.

After much anticipation, the first of two crossover episodes between Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has officially aired, and it somehow managed to blow already-high expectations out of the water. The episode shows the teachers of Abbott Elementary School eager to get help from a group of volunteers sent by the district — that is, until they meet Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Frank (Danny DeVito), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Charlie (Charlie Day).

To no It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fan's surprise, the gang are only there because a judge has sentenced them to volunteer at Abbott Elementary for a week after an illegal combination of littering and destruction of property. While there, Dennis avoids the cameras at all costs, while Mac assists Ava (Janelle James) in the hopes of getting their time slip signed early due to good behavior. Dee and Janine (Quinta Brunson) get along particularly well... that is until Dee tries to get between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). The best storyline of the episode is Charlie's, though, which finally resolves one of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's longest-running gags.

Charlie Kelly Finally Learns to Read in the 'Abbott Elementary' / 'Always Sunny' Crossover

Being the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has several running gags that have been around since the very beginning of the show. One of these is the fact that Charlie can't read. On the few occasions that he has written by hand, such as when he wrote the script for The Nightman Cometh, Charlie's writing is a strange combination of letters, symbols, and pictures. In Season 15, it was revealed that he only knew how to read and write in Gaelic, and had previously believed that he was writing in "gibberish."

While volunteering at Abbott Elementary, Charlie initially gets assigned to Jacob's (Chris Perfetti) classroom. When Jacob realizes that Charlie doesn't know how to read, he goes to Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) for help. Melissa approaches this without judgment and initially suggests that Charlie might have dyslexia like she does. When she learns that Charlie really can't read, Melissa goes to Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) for help. With the help of Barbara, Melissa, and Jacob, Charlie finally learns how to read.

'Abbott Elementary' Gives This 'Always Sunny' Storyline a Surprisingly Touching Conclusion