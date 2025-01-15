The crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been one of the year’s most anticipated TV events so far, and the first half certainly delivered, introducing a new rivalry and seamlessly combining the two series’ specific senses of humor. However, not every It’s Always Sunny character was along for the entire ride. Just a few minutes into the Abbott Elementary episode titled “Volunteers,” Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) bails on the group when he realizes that the titular school has a camera crew recording the whole thing. While this may sound disappointing, the show had very logical reasons for doing so — but the creative choice only made Dennis’ characterization, and the episode, that much stronger.

Dennis’ Absence From 'Abbott Elementary' Was Due to Production Conflicts

From the time It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia debuted, Dennis was destined to become one of the show’s best characters. The D.E.N.N.I.S. System remains one of the series’ best, and many TV viewers were curious about how Dennis' classic narcissism would mix with the Abbott gang. But, upon seeing the elementary school's documentary crew, Dennis quickly dismisses himself from visibly participating in the group’s mandatory community service, thus he doesn’t get much time to partake in the episode’s hijinks. However, there's a behind-the-scenes reason for the character's quick exit.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a scheduling conflict kept Howerton’s Dennis from participating more. As stated by Abbott Elementary executive producer Patrick Schumacker, Howerton was actually working on two shows at once: “Glenn had a show that he is a series regular on, called Sirens. It’s the Netflix show, and it was shooting in New York. He flew in specifically to work on this and had to fly back. We had him for half a day, so we had to build that in.” Luckily, the Abbott Elementary team had anticipated Howerton’s scheduling issue, and worked his absence into Dennis' storyline. “That was one of those ones where we didn’t know if we had him, and so, we had to stay a little bit nimble as far as breaking the story,” Schumacker said. The caution certainly worked; it was better to see Dennis, even briefly, rather than not at all, and it was actually the best thing the episode could have done for the character.

Dennis’ Absence Made the 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' Crossover Stronger