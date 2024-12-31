On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Abbott Elementary will resume with the most anticipated episode of the season, and we just can’t wait! After teasing fans with glimpses of the show’s crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, ABC has released the first footage from the episode, airing next week and promising unsurpassed hilarity. Titled “Volunteers,” the crossover episode is teased as such:

“Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don't go as planned.”

“Welcome to Abbott Elementary! The best elementary school in the universe,” the teaser video below begins with Janine Teagues’ cheery announcement. However, It’s Always Sunny’s Dee is unconvinced as she says, “Is that what this is?” Elsewhere, Sunny’s Mac flirts with Abbott’s Principal Ava, telling her: “Let me know if there’s anything you need. And I mean… anything.” The concluding interaction in the video is not as jolly as Abbott’s Mr. Johnson tells Sunny’s Frank that he’s “trash,” and Frank retorts, “Coming from the sheriff of trash.”

As seen in the Abbott/Sunny trailer, fans can expect Abbott’s Quinta Brunson (Janine), Tyler James Williams (Gregory), Janelle James (Ava), Chris Perfetti (Jacob) and William Stanford Davis (Mr. Johnson) to appear. Similarly, It’s Always Sunny’s ensemble includes Rob McElhenney (Mac), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie), Kaitlin Olson (Dee) and Danny DeVito (Frank).

‘Abbott Elementary’s Crossover Episode Won't Have a Dull Moment

The Abbott/Sunny crossover was first teased in July at San Diego Comic-Con, with McElhenney confirming the news in October by sharing photos of himself and his Sunny co-stars on the Abbott set. In the same month, Abbott’s Williams teased the episode, saying: “I’ll say this, the worlds exist in the same universe. And there’s definitely people in Abbott who have seen and possibly been to their bar.” He also hinted at utmost amusement, saying:

“It’s one of those episodes that it feels like it should be illegal to be able to be this funny. We already average a joke [every] three seconds or something like that. This is just going up that count even more.”

Meanwhile, McElhenney shared another update about the Abbott/Sunny crossover earlier this month, which will not just happen at Abbott. Apparently, each show will have its individual crossover episode when their respective seasons air. "The Abbott Elementary crossover will be in January, and then another Abbott Elementary episode for Sunny [will be] sometime in the spring or summer," McElhenney said.

The Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover will air on ABC on January 8, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future information.

