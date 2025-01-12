Abbott Elementary has continued to grow in popularity, but it isn't the only series set in Philly with a substantial following. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is about to release Season 17. Though it has a drastically different tone, the proximity of the two stories presented the opportunity for them to cross over. As Abbott Elementary Season 4 returned from hiatus, it incorporated the characters from the long-running series as court-ordered volunteers. Despite their differences, the connections worked fairly well. With storylines like Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) teaching Charlie (Charlie Day) how to read and Janine (Quinta Brunson) growing jealous of Dee (Kaitlin Olson) flirting with Gregory (Tyler James Williams), the two series managed to work together for everyone's benefit. However, the best character pairing was Frank (Danny DeVito) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis). These two are a natural fit because, as the older characters with a storied past, they fill a somewhat similar role in two drastically different shows, but in a fitting turn, they don't get along. Frank and Mr. Johnson's hilarious rivalry came out of nowhere to steal the crossover episode.

Mr. Johnson and Frank Develop an Instant Rivalry