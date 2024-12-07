"The Gang Goes Back to School to Burn it Down" and "Elementary Teachers Walk into a Degenerate Bar..." sound like the perfect titles for the two-episode crossover between Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia if we were to throw something out there. The much-anticipated crossover begins on Abbott Elementary, so the correct order might be "Elementary Teachers Walk into a Degenerate Bar..." and "The Gang Goes Back to School to Burn it Down," according to new information from Sunny star Rob McElhenney. He talked to ScreenRant about the crossover episodes and revealed that each show will have its individual crossover episode when their respective seasons air.

"The Abbott Elementary crossover will be in January, and then another Abbott Elementary episode for Sunny [will be] sometime in the spring or summer," McElhenney said. Abbott Elementary has already set the airdate for its January 8, 2025 crossover episode. There is no date for Sunny's episode, but McElhenney revealed that filming for Season 17 was done, saying,

"We just finished season 17, or actually, [December 4] is our last day of production on season 17. And then we're wrapped."

The 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Crossover Will Be a Curious Experiment