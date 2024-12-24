Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will come together for a very special crossover that will take place at the start of next year. New images from "Volunteers" have been released. The story will be the ninth episode of the fourth season of Abbott Elementary, which will allow characters from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to make their way to the successful comedy. There's no telling what's going to happen once the students and teachers of the most beloved school in the country cross paths with the gang that has been entertaining audiences for decades at this point.

The fact that Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are sharing an episode is directly related to the success obtained by the series created by Quinta Brunson. The cast of Abbott Elementary includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Brunson herself. Due to the high television ratings and critical acclaim the comedy is met with every time it returns to the screen, ABC has continued to renew Abbott Elementary over the years. There's no end in sight for the story about Janine Teagues and the challenges she faces both in her personal life and in her career as a teacher.

The premise of "Volunteers" relies on Ava (Janelle James) announcing that the school district has sent some people to help with the school's activities. Unfortunately for the cast of Abbott Elementary, the volunteers turn out to be the main characters from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Charlie (Charlie Day), Frank (Danny DeVito) and their friends will present themselves in a way the people from Abbott Elementary won't forget any time soon.

The Magic of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'