One of Abbott Elementary’s most captivating storylines has been the "will-they-won’t-they" dynamic between Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). The show has built their relationship over four seasons with subtlety, nuance, and plenty of tender moments—from their bathroom meet-cute to admitting their feelings for each other during a sleepover at the Franklin Institute—that have left viewers emotionally invested. The Season 3 finale gave Janine and Gregory’s ongoing relationship the big push it needed by finally bringing the two together, but Season 4’s latest episode “Volunteers”—Abbott Elementary's crossover episode with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia—missed out on a major opportunity for the couple by returning to the show’s familiar dynamic.

It's Janine vs. Dee on 'Abbott Elementary's Crossover With 'It's Always Sunny'

The long-anticipated crossover with the It's Always Sunny cast sees The Gang descend on Abbott Elementary as court-ordered volunteers. While Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) teaches Charlie (Charlie Day) to read and Mac (Rob McElhenney) helps Ava (Janelle James) acquire a new scoreboard for the school, Janine and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) get along like a house on fire — that is, until Dee reveals that one Gregory Eddie has caught her eye. Dee’s crush on Gregory justifiably awakens something of a green-eyed monster in Janine, which leads her to confront Dee, who informs Janine that she loves Gregory and plans on letting him know as soon as she sees him. Gregory intervenes and reassures a pretty riled-up Janine that he is with her and wants to be with her, and the conflict essentially ends there.

Janine’s heightened state of emotion—read: a huge reminder of how she truly feels about Gregory—was a great opportunity for the couple to say their 'I love you's, but the show passed over an opportunity to move the couple forward. It's true that huge, series-defining moments rarely happen in crossover episodes that serve as a wink and nod to viewers, but Dee saying that she loves Gregory is so on the nose that it's hard to ignore. The conflict could serve as a setup for the couple later in the season, and Abbott Elementary's writers have likely planned a special moment for Janine and Gregory to eventually drop the L-word, as most of the couple's defining moments happen outside the school, but this doesn't change the fact that the "will-they-won’t-they" aspect of their relationship is starting to run its course.

'Abbott Elementary' Has Already Taken Its Time With Janine and Gregory