We certainly aren’t saying that we’re counting down the days until December 4 for the midseason finale of Abbott Elementary. However, we are saying that once we reach this goal post, there’s another one just around the corner when the series returns in 2025. Why will that installment be so important, you ask? Well, that would be because with the new year, new friendships will also develop with the arrival of the crossover event we’ve all been waiting for. That’s right, the show’s January 8 return marks the mashup of personalities that will either be perfection or explosive as the team from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia head back to school to get some class with the wholesome cast of characters from Abbott Elementary.

There’s nothing we could think of to cheer us up from the dark and dismal feeling of the post-holiday month more than two of the best comedy shows blending together for what will undoubtedly be a mixture of chaos and charm. The crossover event of the year - nay, our lifetimes - has long been teased by Abbott Elementary creator and star, Quinta Brunson, who first brought up the possibility over the summer at San Diego Comic Con. Although she didn’t fully name-drop It’s Always Sunny at the time, the rumor mill did its thing and speculation began in earnest.

Then, in October, It’s Always Sunny co-creator and star, Rob McElhenney took to his social media accounts to spam followers with images of the two crews together outside the titular public school. There, viewers saw a lineup of favorites that included It’s Always Sunny babes McElhenney, Danny DeVito, and Charlie Day, along with Abbott’s angels, Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis. Finally, our hopes began to really materialize with the knowledge that cameras were rolling on the weirdest and most promising crossover yet.

What We Know About the Crossover