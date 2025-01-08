ABC's most beloved and award-winning comedy series, Abbott Elementary, is set to return to our TV screens following its midseason break after December 4. The season has racked up impressive results with viewing numbers and shows no signs of dropping in popularity among audiences. The school comedy is aiming to go even bigger with its midseason premiere episode being a crossover event with none other than one of the longest-running comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The crossover was first teased as early as July 2024 when lead star and show creator Quinta Brunson revealed during a panel at San Diego Comic Con that a crossover episode was to be expected. It wasn't until October that It's Always Sunny show creator and star Rob McElhenney posted set pictures with the Abbott cast. It almost seems like a no-brainer for the two series to crossover when they're both set in the same Pennsylvanian city. However, fans of both series definitely shared a mixed combination of excitement and surprise given the comedic tonal differences of both shows. Where Abbott is a wholesome and uplifting comedy series, It's Always Sunny has built its reputation as a profane and satirical comedy that isn't afraid to incorporate controversial topics. However, stranger crossovers of TV programs have happened before with the likes of Mr. Robot and Alf, or even Supernatural and Scooby-Doo.

It can only prove to be a delightful crossover between Abbott and It's Always Sunny who have remained successful on their respective networks and garnered their large followings. It can only be a testament to the comedic talents of each show's writers and cast for creating this merging of worlds. Continue reading further below to find out where and when you can watch the midseason premiere of Abbott Elementary.

When Will The 'Abbott Elementary' Crossover Air on TV?

Image via Disney

The crossover episode will air on ABC on January 8 at 8:30 pm ET. There will be new episodes every following Wednesday until the season 4 finale.

Will 'Abbott Elementary' be Available on Streaming?

Image via Disney

Yes, all episodes are available to stream on Hulu in the US. New episodes tend to be uploaded onto the platform the next day after airing. For international audiences, Abbott is available to watch on Disney+ through its partnership with Star, a hub that has access to properties underneath ABC, FX, Searchlight and many more. Unfortunately, newer episodes will likely take a few weeks to upload and update the catalog.

Watch The Teaser for the Midseason Premiere

The teaser officially dropped on January 2 with the first footage of the Abbott teachers and It's Always Sunny gang meeting in the school. The footage shown in the teaser promises some fascinating dynamic match-ups between Mac (McElhenney) and Ava (Janelle James) or even Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) and Frank (Danny Devito).

What is the Plot of the 'Abbott Elementary' Midseason Premiere?

Image via Disney

The official episode synopsis reads as follows:

Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don't go as planned.

Of course, the Sunny gang enter the story as the supposed "group of volunteers" that will surely cause some havoc at Abbott, as shown in the teaser above.

Will 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Crossover in Another Episode?

Image via Disney

The crossover has been confirmed to occur in two parts, with each series having both ensembles of characters together in an episode. In a December interview with McElhenny, he alluded to the upcoming Sunny episode featuring the Abbott crew, which will arrive in spring or summer. In a recent LA Times interview, both Brunson and McElhenny talked at length about how the episode arcs connect between both shows and that they knew Abbott would air the crossover first with the Sunny episode to follow after. No official release date has been announced yet for season 17 of It's Always Sunny, but the second part of the crossover can be expected later this year.

Other Recent Workplace Comedies to Watch Next

The workplace setting is a classic formula for many comedy series that have graced the TV screens for seasons. It always offers a wonderfully eclectic ensemble of characters who learn to get along together and get the job done, no matter what misadventures occur. Much like Abbott Elementary, these following shows are worth checking out for the workplace shenanigans that involve their oddball characters.

St. Denis Medical (2024 -)

Image via NBC

From the team that created Superstore, St. Denis Medical is the latest hospital sitcom that started airing in November 2024. In a similar vein to Scrubs, the medical series takes a lighter tone on the busy lives of doctors and nurses that work to the bone in the titular hospital. It also uses the mockumentary style to engage with the staff and allow the audience to get to know them and their strange ways. From the eager new nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper), to the grumpy administrator Val (Kaliko Kauahi), St. Denis Medical presents an amusing group of workers from all corners of the hospital. It will return on NBC with a new episode on January 14.

Watch on Peacock

Mythic Quest (2020 -)

Image via Apple TV+

Including It's Always Sunny, Rob McElhenney also serves as the co-creator and star of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. The show is set in a video game studio that runs one of the most popular multiplayer online games. Led by the eccentric creator and creative director, Ian Grimm (McElhenney), the studio works together to maintain the game's popularity and evolution. Mythic Quest offers an entertaining perspective on the video game development world with a diverse ensemble of characters including the ambitious lead engineer and right-hand woman, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), and the enigmatically shady team member, Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi). The fourth season is expected very soon to premiere on January 29.

Watch on Apple TV+

A.P. Bio (2018–2021)

Image via NBC

Another comedy series centered on teachers features another It's Always Sunny alum, Glenn Howerton, as Jack Griffin. He is a former college professor from Harvard who lost his job and took up a position as a high school teacher in his hometown of Toledo. Unlike the warm teachers at Abbott, Jack comes across as a very prickly and rebellious character who decides to bend the rules of the class that he is teaching. His desperation to get back on his feet leads him into trouble, especially with the school principal, Ralph Durbin (Patton Oswalt), and an unexpected bond with his ragtag class of advanced placement biology students. The series began with a rocky start before improving vastly with its story and comedy up until its final fourth season.

Watch on Peacock

Watch Abbott Elementary on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Lisa Ann Walter , Chris Perfetti , Janelle James , William Stanford Davis , Zack Fox , Courtney Taylor , Nikea Gamby-Turner , Josh Segarra , Mason Renfro , Jerry Minor , Larry Owens , Nate' Jones , Lela Hoffmeister , Vince Staples , Kimia Behpoornia , Dillion Blake Allen , Reggie Conquest , Kate Peterman , Keyla Monterroso Mejia , Benjamin Norris , Aayden William , Ben Onyx Dowdy Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Character(s) Janine Teagues , Gregory Eddie , Barbara Howard , Melissa Schemmenti , Jacob Hill , Ava Coleman , Mr. Johnson , Tariq Temple , Erika , Shanae , Manny , Alex , Mr. Morton , Zach , Amber , Courtney Pierce , Maurice , Emily , Tiniest Kid , Devin , Ms. Schwartz , Ashley , Simon , Student , Warren Creator(s) Quinta Brunson Story By Quinta Brunson Writers Quinta Brunson Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , MAX Showrunner Quinta Brunson Where To Watch Hulu Expand

Watch on Hulu