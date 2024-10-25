Philadelphia is just going to be an absolute ray of sunshine in the upcoming season of both Abbott Elementary, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as the crossover event that we’ve been dying to learn more about will be a two-episode production. Not only will the gang stroll down the halls of the titular Philadelphia public school in the former but - as we were hoping would happen by a divine miracle - the teachers of the elementary institution will head down to Paddy’s Pub for a pint and maybe even purchase some Paddy’s merch. They’ve got to still have some d*** towels available, right? Or maybe Fight Milk? Whatever the case may be, things just got that much more exciting for fans of both shows because - no matter how you cut it - it will be incredible to see one group hanging out in the other’s world.

The two-episode swip-swap reveal came from none other than Big Bird herself Kaitlin Olson, who spoke with Variety while on the red carpet for the Power of Women event. Giving audiences a glimpse into what lies ahead, the actress shared a little bit about the gang’s experience recently filming Abbott’s episode.

“It was very fun. And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.”

Telling us exactly what we were hoping to hear about Abbott’s turn inside Paddy’s Pub, Olson said,

“I was just excited to get them to just get, like, nasty. They cannot do that at school; they can do that in the bar.”

We absolutely cannot wait to watch Sweet Dee (Olson) get hammered with Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara Howard. Hopefully there will be some singing involved.

How Did the Crossover Come to Be?