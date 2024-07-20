The Big Picture Ava undergoes significant changes in Abbott Elementary Season 3, showcasing Janelle James' versatile acting skills.

James portrays Ava as a strong leader with comedic flair, proving her worthiness of an Emmy win.

Abbott Elementary is set to receive more Emmy recognition, but James stands out as deserving of being awarded this season.

The 76th Emmy Awards nominations are finally here, and with that comes a slew of history-making nominees. FX’s megahit The Bear swept categories across the board with a record-breaking number of considerations. Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis also broke ground with their respective nominations, while the Walt Disney Company earned various achievements with its collective 180 nominations. Among the recognition for Disney were several nominations for ABC’s beloved series Abbott Elementary. Sweeping the ceremony’s comedy-based categories, the show received nominations for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for star/showrunner Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams, and two in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

While both Ralph and James are most definitely deserving of the award, Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 proved that, without a doubt, it’s time to pay the actress behind Principal Ava Coleman her dues. The mockumentary’s third season was unlike its predecessors. Over the course of its run, massive changes came nearly every week and affected each character, with Ava among those who arguably endured the most shake-ups. When it comes to a beloved character, changes can be challenging. But James was a master performer in Abbott Elemtentary's latest season, balancing the new with the old and carrying some of the show’s most trying topics.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Ava Coleman Went Through Massive Changes in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3

Abbott Elementary was something of a rollercoaster throughout Season 3. Right off the bat, viewers learned that they had missed quite a lot over the extended break. In the first few minutes of the season opener, it’s revealed that Janine (Brunson) left Abbott to pursue a fellowship at the school district, in addition to deciding to put her will they/won’t they relationship with Gregory (Williams) on hold. Perhaps most surprising of all, Ava went out and got a degree in education, returning to Abbott with a much tamer personality.

The Season 3 premiere alone shows just how deserving James is of Emmy recognition, as Ava’s shenanigans were always key to her character’s popularity. It was jarring, to say the least, when she returned as a character more akin to Barbara (Ralph). The Abbott educators eventually get Ava to drop the persona, which could have been a very dull return for the character, but James plays “Professional Ava” with such nuance and contrast that every scene is a gem, and it’s almost a shame to see her go. Not only was it a great way to mix Abbott’s newer elements with the old favorites, but it also allowed for some great new storylines involving the character.

Related 'Abbott Elementary' Should Be the Clear Favorite to Win Best Comedy The 74th Primetime Emmy Nominations were announced on July 17, and you can bet I was screaming for joy when I saw that 'Abbott Elementary' was nominated for Best Comedy Series. The acclaimed mockumentary about teachers grinding through the day-to-day in an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school is laugh-out-loud hilarious, all while delivering a serious message about the state of the teaching profession. While it's always an honor to be nominated, it should be the clear favorite to win the Emmy. Don't get me wrong, it's up against some stiff competition (I certainly wouldn't be mad if 'The Bear' wins); but, in my opinion, 'Abbott Elementary,' with its impeccable cast and spot-on comedic timing, should be the clear winner here. Series creator Quinta Brunson has created something truly special, and it's high-time for this show to finally get the award it rightfully deserves.

James’ approach to Ava was one of comedic genius, but she also inhabited the character with a touch of realism. Though Professional Ava may have been a temporary mode, James continued to interject much of Ava’s character progression into her performance. It was fun to watch new and old Ava clash, like when she had to restrain herself at a panel for educators. At times, it appeared Ava’s soul was about to leave her body because of how hard she was fighting her instinct. That set-up may have been in the script, but James’ performance made it comedy gold. Her instinct to allow “Professional Ava” to take over in scenes of restraint actually helped make the character even more likable this season, displaying Ava's overall growth without rejecting who she is at her core.

Ava Becomes a Great Leader in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3

Close

Part of Ava’s growth throughout Season 3 involved her taking on a greater leadership role at Abbott. James plays these moments perfectly, making the character's arc simultaneously satisfying and funnier than ever. While on a field trip to the park in the season's penultimate episode, Ava finds Janine and Gregory as they are about to take their relationship to the next level. Writing-wise, the development is completely there, as Ava of the past would likely have had a meltdown seeing her self-proclaimed work husband and work nemesis getting steamy. But she also talks them out of making a mistake that could ruin their careers.

Most of Ava’s dialogue is actually written pretty straightforwardly, but James makes it one of the funniest scenes in the episode. She plays it with such a high command that she manages to make Gregory and Janine look childish. Her performance proves that Ava can be both a strong leader while remaining absolutely hysterical. This task is certainly not an easy one to accomplish, especially three years into the run of a popular show, but James pulls it off beautifully and has more than proven she is worthy of her Emmy!

Abbott Elementary is poised to once again be an Emmys darling, but James has proven beyond a doubt that she deserves a win this time around. The actress has masterfully balanced her character’s progress with the iconic comedy that first made her a fan favorite, a task that would fall apart in the hands of another. As we look ahead to the upcoming awards ceremony, James is ready for the winged statuette she so rightfully deserves.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu