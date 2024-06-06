The Big Picture Quinta Brunson drew inspiration from Ross and Rachel in Friends for the will-they-won't-they dynamic in Abbott Elementary.

Jennifer Aniston's comedic performance in Friends, standing on her own as a character, served as inspiration for Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary.

Brunson and Aniston spoke for Variety's Actors on Actors.

Even though it's been 30 years since Friends first premiered and we can't ignore the historic series' obvious issues with representation, the show is and forever will be a reference in terms of comedy. This is one of the elements that Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of hit series Abbott Elementary hinted at during an interview with Jennifer Aniston for Variety.

The interview has actors interviewing actors, and on this one Brunson got to both talk about her process of creating one of the most successful shows of modern history and fangirl about Aniston's talent in the long-running NBC series. Brunson singled out specifically the relationship between Rachel (Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) which, according to her, served as inspiration for one of the core relationships in Abbott Elementary.

Brunson told Aniston that the "will-they-won't-they" dynamics from Ross and Rachel was one element that she incorporated in her own series, because this helps the audience get invested in the characters. At the same time, this is a "stalling" technique that needs to be used in television in order to keep fans coming back to every new episode. Since you never know how long a comedy will last, pairing up a couple with great chemistry from the start is hardly ever a good idea.

Quinta Brunson Reveals More Inspirations for 'Abbott Elementary'

Brunson also cited some other influences from Abbot Elementary and told Aniston exactly why her performance was so inspirational:

"I would definitely say 'Cheers.' But I don’t know if Sam and Diane were as funny as you guys. You two are funny on your own. And I think that’s what was so inspiring to me, that you really stood on your own as a comedic character. And as I’ve berated you with compliments in the past: You’re just so funny. And then David Schwimmer is his own funny entity. And I thought that’s what was most important for this ensemble comedy."

The "will-they-won't-they" trope is pretty common with famous couples on TV. One of the most popular couples was Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) in The Office. Before them, however, Ross and Rachel were definitely one of the couples that television fans most rooted for over the 90s. In Abbott Elementary, the trope is repeated with Brunson's character Janine and her love interest Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

You can watch this segment of the interview with Brunson and Aniston below:

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

