Abbott Elementary, created by Quinta Brunson, was recently renewed for its fourth season, and is diving further into character development in its third season. Season after season, the Emmy-winning TV series continues to be a hit, as it resonates significantly with general audiences and school teachers alike. What makes Abbott Elementary get the gold star is its characters and humor. Set in a mockumentary style (think The Office), fans get close and personal with the teachers at Abbott. This results in a lot of iconic reactions, such as Janine's side glances at the camera, and brilliantly timed confessionals.

The characters in Abbott Elementary all have their own unique quirks and views of the world, which makes the school day more fun. This is ultimately what makes the show so quotable. However, the show goes beyond the quick zingers of a typical comedy show. When things get serious in Abbott, it's a good type of self reflection of what it means to be a teacher, and a human in this big (school) world.

Abbott Elementary A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Release Date December 7, 2021 Cast Quinta Brunson , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Lisa Ann Walter , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Chris Perfetti , William Stanford Davis , Courtney Taylor Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

10 “You know I’m a feminist. That’s why I let you pay for all my stuff.”

Tariq (Zack Fox)

Image via ABC

Tariq (Zack Fox) is the former boyfriend of Janine Teagues, a teacher at Abbott Elementary. He is passionate about rapping and hopes to get a record deal one day. He's a goofball and doesn't really have much of a filter. Surprisingly, Tariq is actually pretty good with kids and that's probably because he is a big kid himself. He and Janine had been dating since eighth grade. The two eventually go their separate ways.

In the episode, "Zoo Balloon," Tariq joins Abbott's students and teachers on a trip to the zoo. While at the zoo, he gets a call that F.A.D.E., an anti-drug organization, wants him to do a tour and put out an album. The job promotion means that Tariq will need to be in New York. Janine is hesitating to go with him to New York, and she decides to try to talk with him. Tariq mentions the prices of apartments in NYC and Janine mentions that moving is a big conversation. A serious moment transforms into a funny one, as Tariq is known for his one-liners. Tariq quips that he doesn't want to make a decision for Janine, and says that he is a feminist because he lets her pay for his stuff. This quote encompasses Tariq's personality into one line. He's very dependent on Janine financially, and it makes yet another case why Janine needed to call off the relationship.

9 “The Schemmenti's have a rich history in firefighting. Also fighting, fighting.”

Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter)

Image via ABC

Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is one of the teachers at Abbott Elementary. Melissa has been teaching for a long time, but she hasn't been a teacher for as long as Barbara has. Melissa has a huge family, who are always fighting. She is very proud of her Italian heritage. Melissa has a tough exterior, but she does have a soft spot for her students. She loves sports and doesn't miss out on any Eagles game.

Firefighting runs in Melissa's family. The Schemmentis are legendary among firefighters in Philadelphia. When a fire happens in Abbott, firefighters respond and this gets Melissa excited. She mentions that firefighting runs in her family. Melissa gets her students to ask the firefighters if they could check out their truck. However, it was clear to Jacob that Melissa was more excited about the firetruck than her students. Later on in the episode, Melissa reveals that she was discouraged from becoming a firefighter because she was told that it wasn't a career option for girls. This quote provides insight into how highly Melissa thinks of her family of fighters.

8 "People have thrown dirt on my name, and others have given flowers. It's all a garden to me."

Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph)

Image via ABC

Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is a veteran teacher at Abbott Elementary. She is often a go-to for teachers who are looking for classroom advice. Like Janine, Barbara loved having structure in her classroom. She isn't a big fan of change and wants to do what is best for her students. She is good friends with Melissa, and the two are often seen hanging out together at school. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Gerald, and singing in her church choir.

Barbara's teaching experience makes her the best person at Abbott for advice. When Janine gets yelled at by a parent. Gregory took her to talk to Barbara. Through tears, Janine tells Barbara that a parent yelled at her and told her that she was "the worst teacher she has ever seen." This quote perfectly sums up Barbara's view on teaching. Barbara beautifully uses a garden metaphor to reassure Janine that it doesn't matter if the parents say that she is a good or bad teacher. She encouraged Janine to pick herself up and to take each day a step at a time.

7 "A dream can be a distraction just as easy as it can be a goal."

Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis)

Image via ABC

Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) is the maintenance person at Abbott Elementary. He's a pretty mysterious guy, as he often shares random tales about his past without giving away too much detail. He's a lover of conspiracy theories and a good mop. He loves poking fun at the teachers, but that doesn't affect his relationships with them at all.

Sometimes, Mr. Johnson can give out some unexpected wisdom. He says this quote during a moment when he is alone with Gregory. The students are "desking," running over desks, and Mr. Johnson is conducting "surveillance." Gregory asks Mr. Johnson if he has done surveillance before, and he is surprised when Mr. Johnson says that he was a private investigator in the past. Gregory is shocked by Mr. Johnson's answer, but gets the courage to ask if he ever thought about doing just one thing. This quote is Mr. Johnson responded to Gregory's question. Mr. Johnson never dreamed of doing just one thing with his life. He lives for doing what he loves, even if that means doing different careers.

6 “I love it here! It's like Cheers. Except nobody knows my name.”

Jacob (Chris Perfetti)

Image via ABC

Jacob (Chris Perfetti) teaches history at Abbott Elementary. He is best friends with Gregory, and his ex-boyfriend is Zach. He is also good friends with Janine. He's viewed by others as being corny, and he can be awkward at times. The other teachers at Abbott love to make fun of Jacob, but he doesn't take offense to their jokes.

Jacob, Janine, and Gregory sometimes meet up for drinks at a bar. One night, Jacob is having drinks with Gregory, and they are playing darts. Gregory mentions that he is going to close out, but Jacob wants to keep hanging out. Jacob then says that he loves it at the bar, and makes a reference to one of the most popular bars to appear on TV. This one-liner shows off Jacob's quirky sense of humor, which occasionally has fun pop culture references. Jacob finally admits that he doesn't want to go home because he and Zach are having issues in their relationship. Gregory tells Jacob that he should consider breaking up with Zach if he is scared of going home.

5 “My followers aren't going to influence themselves.”

Ava (Janelle Williams)

Image via ABC

Ava (Janelle James) is the principal of Abbott Elementary. She's probably more comfortable in the club than in the principal's office. Ava loves to make fun of the teachers, especially Janine. She is always coming up with a scheme or two, whether it is to make extra money, or get VIP treatment. Even though she might not seem to be taking her job seriously, Ava does care about the students and teachers at Abbott.

If there's one person who has very quotable lines, it's Ava. While the teachers are trying to figure out what to do with the grant money and taking a peek at the new character school, Ava is focused on getting those views and likes. It's very Ava to disregard what is going on around her so that she can focus on what she wants to do.

4 “I don’t care if you think I’m good at this or not anymore. I care about whether or not I can make a change.”

Janine (Quinta Brunson)

Image via ABC

Janine (Quinta Brunson) is an enthusiastic second grade teacher at Abbott Elementary. She is all about structure and loves working with her students. Janine is best friends with Jacob. She is also friends with Barbara, Gregory, and Melissa. She and Gregory have feelings for each other, but Janine decided that they should just stay friends.

This is one of the best Janine quotes, and it comes from the pilot episode of Abbott Elementary. Ava is trying to figure out who went over her head. Janine admits that she emailed the superintendent about Ava spending money on a sign. Janine explains that she doesn't care if anyone thinks about her teaching, and that she is at Abbott to make change happen. This statement inspires Jacob, Melissa, and Barbara to help Janine get a rug for her classroom. Janine is a change-maker, and she is determined to make a positive impact on her students, no matter what she has to do.

3 “Somebody get me a fresh chair.”

Ava (Janelle Williams)

Image via ABC

The teachers are doing some icebreaker games in the library. Janine reads from a card that this person has been with one person since eighth grade. Janine admits that she has been with Tariq for a long time and hasn't been with other people. Janine's co-workers ask her a bunch of clarifying questions. Ava asks for a chair. She then proceeds to fall out of it while laughing very hard.

This scene is popular with Abbott Elementary fans. It's not just how Janelle James delivers the line; it's also how she uses the chair as a prop to make her point. It's a classic example of Ava having the last laugh. Ava is one of the funniest characters on the show, and her one-liners are very memorable.

2 “Okay, just because you don't like this one popular thing does not mean that you are weird.”

Gregory (Tyler James Williams)

Image via ABC

Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is the newest teacher at Abbott Elementary. Before Gregory came to Philadelphia, he lived in Baltimore. His goal is to become a principal one day. He has a big crush on Janine, and is close friends with Jacob. He is a bit of a nerd, but he doesn't let that stop him from being seen as the "cool teacher." When he isn't in the classroom, Gregory enjoys gardening, working out, and doing puzzles.

The Abbott step team chooses to learn from Ava instead of Janine. Janine is disappointed that they don't want to learn step from her. Gregory wanted to cheer up Janine; he tells her that she shouldn't have to worry about being weird and that it's alright if she isn't into the "popular thing." Janine thanks Gregory for trying to cheer her up; although, she isn't too sure what he means. It's a cute moment between Gregory and Janine.

1 "Sweet Baby Jesus and the grown one too.”

Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph)

Image via ABC

Barbara might just have Ava beat with the funniest (and most quotable) tagline in Abbott Elementary. While Barbara is a woman of faith, she finds a creative way not to say the Lord's name in vain. What's even more brilliant is that this line was improvised by Sheryl Lee Ralph. In the episode, "Desking," Barbara storms into the teacher's lodge and exclaims high to the heavens. Her frustration is that her students are "desking," also known as jumping from one desk to another.

Barbara is the type of teacher who only gets emotional about certain things, and "desking" is one thing she doesn't approve of. Barbara is the queen of classroom structure and no one should get in the way of disrupting her classroom's flow. This particular Abbott Elementary quote is so popular that it is printed on everything from t-shirts to mugs.

WATCH ON HULU