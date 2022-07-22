If you've flocked to San Diego Comic-Con with the other lucky nerds venturing back for the first in-person version of the event since 2019, you'll know you have your fair share of activations and immersive experiences to take part in. One of the most delightful options for you to take part in is Abbott Elementary's Teacher Disorientation. Located by the Hilton Bayfront, Comic-Con attendees can go walk through their first day as a teacher at the beloved children's school — be aware you'll need to brush up on your Boyz II Men knowledge if you want to make it through successfully.

Upon walking in you're able to take a motion photo in front of the school bus to really feel welcome on your first day, after that you'll walk inside and be tasked with fixing the power outage by matching up Boyz II Men lyrics with the corresponding songs before you'll pick out your teacher locker. Be careful which locker you choose Ms. Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) has an entire hoagie in hers, while Ms. Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Mr. Eddie (Tyler James Williams) are prepared with Capri-suns and Red Vines.

Next up you'll get your badge in Principal Coleman's (Janelle James) office — make sure you check out the folder of hot dads on her desk and don't forget to write down the WiFi password: BadBitchesOnly. Next, you'll tour the classrooms and find out exactly which teacher you'll get along with best as you settle in at Abbott Elementary. Personally, I'm a Melissa, but maybe you'll be prepared enough to get a gold star from Mrs. Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph). The highlight of the Abbott Elementary experience, however, is its real-world impact. Once you've completed your pop quiz, you can scan the QR codes of various Scholastic wishlists from around the country to donate to children and schools who actually need our help. I chipped in for Graphic Novels for All, but TV Guide is also matching donations and you can make sure your donation is matched over at Donors Choose. You can also write up a postcard that will be sent to a teacher who could use some encouraging words!

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary was created for television by Brunson and stars Brunson, Williams, James, Walter, Ralph, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis. All 13 episodes of the first season are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Yesterday during the Abbott Elementary panel at Comic-Con, the news dropped that the series was given a full episode order for Season 2, which premieres just in time for back-to-school on September 21.

Check out our images from the Abbott Elementary immersive experience down below.