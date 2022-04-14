Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary.The season finale of the year’s funniest new show, Abbott Elementary, aired this week and marked a temporary end to a remarkable achievement in television. It is a show that took the sitcom formula of the “mockumentary” and made it into something all its own, improving on many elements of standout series that have preceded it. Central to this was creator and star Quinta Brunson who, week after week, proved that some of the most uproarious humor comes from finding the humanity in the lives of those we often don’t think about. Through her approach to the material, the show was able to find endless jokes and absurdity from the day-to-day struggles of Philadelphia elementary school teachers trying to do right by the kids they teach. It isn’t just a show that is about “feeling good” for the sake of it as it also proved to be truly hilarious in how it built complex characters that served its sharp sense of humor. The more we began to learn about them, the more each outstanding cast member got their moment to shine and feel so real that it was impossible not to connect with the show.

This all culminated in the season's final episode, “Zoo Balloon,” which saw Brunson's kind-hearted and idealistic Janine make a decision about whether she would continue to teach at the school. It had been established early on that many younger teachers like her were leaving the school and field entirely, a reflection of the burnout that is all too real for many educators today. The struggle that Janine faces is handled with a sense of compassion that ends up serving the story and its sense of comedy, getting us invested in the scrappy staff of this school as they navigate an uncertain profession with many pitfalls.

Even as she ultimately decides to stay, the hilarity found in getting there is as honest as it is funny. The jokes ring true because we see their humanity and the struggles they face, getting constant laughs at just how true everything feels. Earlier, when hallway lights begin flickering at the school and Janine tries to fix it herself only to accidentally cause a power outage, the joke is as much about how things go so terribly wrong as they are about the lack of resources provided to teachers.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 2 on ABC

So when the school made what turned out to be an unsanctioned field trip to a zoo, we see how this could only add to Janine’s uncertainty about her future. It serves her character while also inserting the cast into wonderfully wacky scenarios as they attempt to wrangle a bunch of kids. There are refreshingly real stakes in these scenes, ensuring the humor has a weight that makes it all the funnier as you see each character struggle with their path. Just as you find yourself in stitches at the silliness to be found in the school, you begin to care for all the people there as they attempt to do a series of essentially impossible tasks. As they mentioned early on, they don’t have to just be teachers. They must also serve as social workers or even parental figures for kids who spend hours a day with them. Despite little pay, they are shaping young people and providing them with the support that they might not get anywhere else.

When a kid gets lost in this final episode and Janine frantically searches for them, you feel the anxiety that she feels. When this culminates in her finding him, the relief is momentary as she ends up trapped in a balloon that goes up into the sky. This is the last place she wants to be, as she has a fear of heights. This scene is a perfect encapsulation of the way the show finds an exhilarating combination of both humor and heart. Even as you chuckle along at this predicament that Janine has found herself in, it also serves the purpose of showing how she truly cares for her students to the point that she was willing to risk putting herself in such a situation.

It is all part of this delicate balance the show strikes where these two aspects complement each other perfectly. The more we understood the challenges facing teachers like Janine the more we were able to get laid flat by the clever jokes and witty writing. This approach paid off in the final episode though credit must also be given to all the storylines and buildup that came before it. Throughout the entire show, every teacher was given such rich detail and characterization that it was impossible not to be won over by them. All were flawed though each was trying their best, making their occasional struggles and uncertainties as relatable as they were humorous.

Image via ABC

It is all part of how the show created fully realized portraits of teachers who not only don’t get enough respect but often are relied upon without any sense of respect for their humanity. Abbott Elementary challenges this conception, bringing not just laughs but a greater sense of understanding about the undervalued work of teachers. It doesn’t put them on a pedestal or sugarcoat what it takes to do the job as there is often a temptation to do. Instead, it understands how these are just people and finds humor in the lived reality of how they are just trying to make it through the day in a job that makes it quite difficult to do so.

All of this only opens up more doors of potential opportunities in a second season of what, if the show remains this incisive, is hopefully many more to come. Through finding the humor in the experiences of teachers today, it has proven itself to be one of the most subtle yet enduringly sweet shows of recent memory. It does this without ever losing a sense of focus and comedic timing in a laugh-a-minute experience. It is a remarkably well-rounded sitcom that never hits a wrong note from start to finish in a dynamic and riotous first season.

How 'Abbott Elementary's Bad Boss Ava Improves the Michael Scott Formula

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Chase Hutchinson (134 Articles Published) Chase Hutchinson is a Feature/Review Writer for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, The Inlander, and The Sunbreak. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. More From Chase Hutchinson