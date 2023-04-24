Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary.With last week's Season 2 finale of the hit show Abbott Elementary, we say goodbye to our beloved teachers and students for a while. The finale, entitled "Franklin Institute," had us on edge, giddy, and everything in between — so it's only fair to explain what happens.

For a quick recap of the show, Abbott Elementary is an ABC mockumentary-style series that follows a group of teachers working in the mentioned school. The dynamic, ever-optimistic Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) always makes it her mission to keep her students happy. Completing the crew are the often stoic yet intelligent Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), the long-tenured teachers Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), the kind Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), and the charismatic Ava Coleman (Janelle James). These characters have contrasting personalities and methods for how to do their work, but they are all just as passionate and caring.

Season 2 has offered more of these teachers' wild antics while also letting offering a peek into their personal lives, a rather refreshing and welcoming addition. Over the course of the episodes, specifically, Janine's rocky relationships with her sister (Ayo Edebiri) and mother (Taraji P. Henson) were explored. The Abbott students, moreover, enjoy many fun activities such as a memorable egg drop experience and Halloween (complete with sugar high from eating too much candy). And, of course, there's also the whole will-they-won't they of Janine and Gregory. With Season 2 having wrapped up, here's a recap of what happened in the finale.

The Abbott Crew Visits the Franklin Institute

What better way to immerse your students than by taking them on a fun, art-filled field trip? In this episode, the teachers prepare for a science adventure to Franklin Institute where they will also be having a sleepover. This museum is situated in Philadelphia and many of the teachers' students are also coming with them. Before leaving, Janine and Gregory discuss the fact that they're both looking forward to the trip. Gregory jokingly makes a Night at the Museum reference, adding that he takes Janine's film and series recommendations seriously because he wants to know why she likes stuff — which is perhaps one of the cutest and most swoon-worthy things he has ever said. Plus, these two are paired up for the rest of the day, thanks to Ava. While the crew and students wait for their ride to the museum, Janine sees her ex Maurice (Vince Staples), and apologizes to him for how their relationship ended. Maurice tells Janine that she can be selfish at times — which surprises her because she's never considered that about herself. This leads to her suddenly freezing Gregory out, despite their easy rapport before. As for the rest of the group, Barbara has packed almost too many bags for a one-night sleepover, which intrigues Melissa and Ava, but the veteran teacher insists she just has a very intricate bedtime routine.

At the Franklin Institute, both students and teachers check out the cool exhibits and historic memorials and even play some interactive games. Gregory tries to talk to Janine and even sends a student to give her a hug. When that isn't enough to put a smile on her face, Gregory approaches Jacob — who is more than happy to be of help, especially considering that he is aware of Gregory's feelings towards Janine and vice versa. Jacob tells Gregory that he and Janine should just "kiss and get it over with," but Gregory's face gives the secret away: they already have! Later, Janine approaches Ava and asks the principal about selfishness, to which Ava says that it's okay to embrace that sometimes; you do not have to keep giving and giving.

Meanwhile, Ava entertains some of the children about the existence of aliens, educating them on all the conspiracy theories she has surrounding the phenomena. Melissa is spending most of her energy teasing a Franklin Institute volunteer about her knowledge — or lack thereof — regarding the history of the area. When she finds out the volunteer is from DC and not even a Philadelphia native, Melissa decides to take over the tour herself, complete with

Janine and Gregory’s Slow-Burn Continues

After hours of exploring the museum, it's nighttime, and students and teachers alike are rolling out their sleeping bags, changing into their comfy pajamas, and getting some shut-eye — or trying to. However, Janine and Gregory decide it's time to talk about their relationship. Gregory confesses that he's liked her ever since he stepped foot in Abbott, and that he wants to be with her despite them telling each other to forget the kiss back over PECSA weekend.

At the Giant Heart exhibit — which is the most romantic and appropriate place to talk about this — Janine also confesses her feelings towards Gregory, that she likes him back, and finds him to be a great person. However, because of her earlier encounter with Maurice, she decides that she isn't ready for Gregory just yet and that they should continue to be just friends. Janine eventually retreats to get some sleep while Gregory goes to Jacob, with the two friends ending up in a long hug.

What About Our Other Beloved Teachers?

Some of the students freak out upon seeing what they think is "an alien," which is actually just Barbara wearing a CPAP machine for her sleep apnea — which explains why she requests to be alone in a room and why she packed way too many bags in the first place. Barbara says she's getting old, and Melissa agrees, but the great thing is that they age with dignity and that there's nothing to be ashamed of. Jacob continues to console Gregory but never once says anything mean to Janine, proving how good of a friend he really is to both of them. Moreover, we also see Ava's character development. Sure, she still has some funny and annoying moments, but her idea to pair Gregory and Janine up is actually pretty sweet of her. Once they're back at Abbott, Janine expresses that she's okay with her decision. Gregory shares the same sentiment, and that it is time to plant something new. It ends with the both of them — plus Jacob — going out to dinner and actually seeming content with the decision they've made to preserve their friendship for now.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary took us on a fun, wild ride. However, we still have some unanswered questions. Perhaps the most lingering ones involve the whole charter school situation and of course, what will happen to Janine and Gregory. Will they be a couple next season or will the writers tease us for a little while longer before we get what we want? Luckily, we'll be able to see our Abbott family soon, so we can hopefully learn more.

