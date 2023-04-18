This week, Abbott Elementary officially wraps up its second season as the season finale airs this Wednesday. The upcoming episode will bring the teachers and their students off school grounds once more as they head to a field trip at the Franklin Institute. Ahead of the airing, ABC shared a new promo for the episode — and it seems that one ship will keep on sailing.

At just 15 seconds, the latest teaser fully leans into arguably the biggest ship of the show: Janine and Gregory. The promo begins as Janine (Quinta Brunson) tells the camera crew about the field trip, which eventually leads to an interesting choice of words as Janine notes it will be their "first sleepover." As it continues, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) tells Gregory (Tyler James Williams), that he and Janine need to "kiss and get it over with." Of course, viewers already know that happened. Jacob quickly figures it out when Gregory doesn't utter a single word but reveals everything in his facial expressions.

The Janine and Gregory Slow Burn

Since the beginning of the series, Janine and Gregory have established a friendly rapport with one another, with Janine quick to welcome Gregory to the team — even though he began as a temporary teacher. Eventually, Gregory's crush became more apparent but wouldn't come to any fruition as Janine was in a relationship. By the time Season 2 rolled around, Janine had broken up with Tariq (Zack Fox), giving the ship a glimmer of hope. Throughout the season, the pair's friendship continued to bloom. However, they never really confronted their feelings towards one another, even entering new relationships. Finally, the kiss happened, but a relationship has yet to blossom from it, despite both characters being single once again.

Image via ABC

While there's no telling what, if any, cliffhanger Season 2 with leave viewers on heading into Season 3, it seems that the romantic tension between Janine and Gregory will be at an all-time high. With Jacob now knowing about the kiss, it's also possible his excitement will get the best of him. Along with what's revealed in the promo, the episode will see Gregory make earnest attempts at spending time with Janine, who keeps avoiding him. Additionally, "Ava teaches the students about aliens, leading to chaos when someone spots an extraterrestrial in the museum."

Abbott Elementary's season finale airs Wednesday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. Watch the teaser below: