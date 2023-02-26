Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 16 of Abbott Elementary.

The latest episode of Abbott Elementary, entitled "Teacher Conference," aired February 22, and it's safe to say that a lot has happened. From our beloved Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) getting drunk and having fun to Jacob (Chris Perfetti) hanging out with a group of teachers from another school, there are a lot of things worth pointing out. However, the most talked-about moment in this episode is perhaps the kiss between Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson), which is something that many people have been waiting for since the first season. However, while the moment was a very romantic, kicking-my-feet-in-the-air one, it's not that simple.

The Slow Burn Between Janine and Gregory

We know that this whole Gregory and Janine thing is an incredible waiting game — a slow burn, so to speak — and it's a perfect way to keep us even more hooked on the show than we already are. Since the moment we see them interact in the first season, many have already speculated that something is going to happen between them because of Gregory's obvious looks at Janine. However, in the majority of that season, we see Janine being in a long-term relationship with someone else, even though she's not feeling the same spark anymore. In Season 2, the two lovable teachers grow closer and closer, so them developing feelings for one another isn't too far off. As a matter of fact, there's even a moment on "Valentine's Day" when the teachers as well as Mr. Johnson nonchalantly points out to Janine about Gregory's crush on her, the two are just stupidly and amusingly oblivious to it. Moments like these lead us to believe that they are likely going to be a thing in the future, and with the release of this recent episode, we can now say that for sure.

The Moments Leading up to Janine and Gregory's Kiss

The recent episode follows our beloved Abbott teachers attending PECSA, a teacher's conference for the weekend. The teachers are talking about it in school, but Gregory says that he won't be going because he's taking Amber on a quick getaway to make up for his Valentine's gift. However, when he and Amber are not on the same page regarding the activities Gregory has planned, she breaks up with him, which prompts him to go to PECSA instead.

In the hotel, Janine sees Gregory and gets informed about what happened. Janine then spends the rest of the day trying to cheer him up while the rest of the teachers are busy doing their own things. After a few drinks, Gregory slowly opens up to Janine about his insecurities and vice versa. They then sneak into an exhibit meant to portray a classroom made out of flowers. Janine shares that the flowers represent her career as a teacher and her love for her students. With that, plus the romantically-designed room, Gregory kisses Janine, and she kisses him back.

Why Everything Is Not That Simple for Janine and Gregory

The kiss was without a doubt the highlight of the episode, and many people let out a sigh of relief. However, after the kiss, Janine and Gregory more or less tried to "throw it out" for a few reasons. While the kiss is a much-awaited moment, having it happen in this episode makes it more complicated. Firstly, Gregory was literally just dumped by Amber, so it's a safe bet that he's not in the clearest state of mind yet. Secondly, Janine is dating Maurice (Vince Staples), Gregory's friend. And thirdly, they're both teachers in the same school, and the whole dating-my-colleague thing does not usually end well, as said by Barbara. All of these things are important factors to consider, aside from the fact that Janine and Gregory are stubborn people.

Janine and Gregory as a couple make so much sense, but in a good old sitcom style, it likely won't happen in the next couple of episodes. We're surely going to see them addressing the stated reasons one by one and delving deeper into the possible effects. With that, it will take some time before audiences see their relationship come to life — but the good thing is that we still have a lot more episodes (plus another new season) on the way, so, in the meantime, we can see the will-they-won't-they tension play out a bit longer, which is just as entertaining because that means more content of them obliviously pining for each other.

