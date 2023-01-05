Lisa Ann Walter has spoken about her character’s vulnerability in the Season 2 mid-season return of Abbott Elementary. The actress, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, has revealed viewers will see a new side to her character, whilst also hinting at what is to come in the rest of the season. In an interview with Deadline, Walter spoke about the “beautiful” connection her character was able to form with a student in the mid-season return of Abbott Elementary.

The episode focuses on Melissa and Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) classes going head-to-head at the school’s annual read-a-thon. However, Melissa soon realizes that addressing the struggles of one student to read and making reading fun is more important than a victory in the contest, drawing on her own experiences. “In Melissa’s case, one of the things that is true is that she feels very connected to this little girl because she also had a reading disability growing up, so she understands it and wants to protect her,” Walter revealed. “So that’s a beautiful place to see a different side of her.”

When asked what she thought about her character’s softer side, Walter explained she was glad of the change to the typical “tough” side shown. “With any character that comes off tough like that, there’s a reason for it. Tough is a protection. So anytime you’re protecting something, it’s because there’s something to cover, there’s a vulnerability,” she said. The actress also added she drew on her own personal struggles when delving into Melissa’s vulnerability. She said:

“But for me personally, I never had a problem with reading. I was a fat kid in school. So I felt very vulnerable for that reason, in terms of being teased by other kids and feeling like I had to make up for it in some way. In my personal case, it was being tough and being funny.”

In the same interview, Walter revealed her character’s softness will begin to extend toward the show’s other main characters, particularly Janine and Jacob (Chris Perfetti). “Well, unlike Lisa, Melissa is not accepting of any new person immediately. They’re all to be distrusted,” Walter said, reiterating that personally, she “wants to embrace everyone, especially a young person because I want them to feel safe and happy and loved and all that.” Likening her character’s distrust to a maternal instinct, she further explained that because she and fellow teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) largely feel new teachers come and go, they are warming up to the pair when they’ve remained at the school. “But now that [Janine and Jacob] have stayed, and now they’re committed, and they’re actually getting better, and they’re listening a little bit to the older team. I think that’s what it is. I think some of it is a protectiveness that comes with ‘You’re now part of our team. So you’re one of the pack and we’ll protect you.’”

Walter also revealed what is to come in the remainder of Season 2, hinting the audience will enjoy seeing more of the romances in the series. “Well, I mean, everybody wants to know obviously about the romance. I will say that there were a couple of interesting romantic moves that happen before the end of the season,” Walter teased. “I’m not going to say what, but I think the audience is going to be really happy.” Whilst she would not reveal what specific scenario she is excited to see happen in a “big episode” coming up, she did reveal that the teachers are “just gonna be enthusiastic” and that it will likely involve a return to a past episode. Walter explained:

“Then the writers go, ‘Oh, there’s this great dynamic in between this kid and Mr. Johnson. Let’s bring that back in the middle of Season 3.’ So you never know when it’s going to show up. But little things with the different kid actors or small bits between the teachers will come back and we don’t know when it’s going to happen,”

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom focusing on the staff at a poorly funded, predominantly Black fictional school in Philadelphia. Created by Brunson, the ABC series won several Emmys and has been nominated for six Critics Choice Awards. A second season premiered on September 21, 2022. The series also stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary is currently streaming on Disney+ and the ABC Network.