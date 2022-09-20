It's almost time to get back to class, and back to the halls of Abbot Elementary! The multiple Emmy-winning sitcom is opening its doors for Season 2 on September 21, and when the cast sat down with Entertainment Weekly, writer, executive producer and leading lady Quinta Brunson shared a little of what fans can expect this school year.

Last season we were introduced to the ensemble staff of above-and-beyond teachers that man the halls of Abbott Elementary, an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The show is written in a mockumentary style to capture the inner workings of a public school that's been pushed aside by the government. Brunson, who plays the ever-enthusiastic Janine Teagues, brings a bright humor to the heavy material by offering perspective from teachers who are new to the game, as well as that of the more experienced veterans. Each teacher has their own style, their own methods of interacting and connecting to their children, but they all have a deep passion for what the do and for the kids' education. Season 1 focused mainly on the school itself, and on each teacher within the halls and classrooms.

In Season 2, Brunson previously teased that we would be seeing more of these characters in their off-hours. When the cast spoke with EW, the show's creator - in a very Janine move - promised that "more fun is the goal." Without giving too much away, she confirmed that Abbot Elementary Season 2 will take place outside the school more, and will allow fans to see "a little more of the outside lives of the teachers." Brunson explained her approach to both seasons, saying:

"We'll be going home and out with them more. In the first season, I really wanted people to fall in love with Abbott the school and the staff. We wanted people to feel like they wanted to work at or went to Abbott. This season, they know us well. They know the teachers well. They know the school well. Now, we can go out to events and parties, into our characters' houses and be outside more. But I still believe a workplace comedy should take place in the workplace. So, it's not like we'll be turned into a whole other show."

Abbott Elementary is a joyful show that also deals with some difficult issues surrounding public schooling, and the many hardships that teachers tackle daily, with little to no appreciation. It highlights the struggle and the heartache felt by those who take on the responsibility to teach children and, essentially, help to raise them. Abbott Elementary also celebrates the fun of elementary school, and takes us behind those mysterious teacher's lounge doors. Because Season 2 will take place in the fall, we'll also get to see holiday episodes! When asked about it, Brunson said, "I cannot give anything away, but the costumes these people are in — I'm excited about the episode. It's going to be really fun. We get to do a couple of different holidays. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day, our version of Black History Month."

The halls of Abbott Elementary wouldn't be the same without the excellent cast, including Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis.

School is back in session on September 21 on ABC. You can watch Abbott Elementary Season 1 on Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and HBO Max. Watch Season 2's trailer below: