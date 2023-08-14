The Big Picture Abbott Elementary has gained popularity for its comedic premise and stellar cast, receiving positive responses from critics and viewers alike.

The show focuses on the lives of passionate but underfunded teachers, highlighting the challenges in the public school system.

While fans may have to wait for Season 3 due to the ongoing dual strikes, they can revisit Season 2 when it becomes available on August 21.

The acclaimed mockumentary sitcom, Abbott Elementary, has only grown in popularity since its debut in 2021. With its comedic premise and stellar cast members, the second season also received the same success, with positive responses from critics and general viewers. However, due to the significant WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike — which put the writers and actors on the Hollywood picket line to fight for better pay and work conditions — fans may have to wait a little longer for Abbott Elementary Season 3. While that might mean a lengthy wait, Max encouraged fans of the show to "act natural," as the streaming platform will make all 22 episodes of Season 2 available on August 21.

Abbott Elementary, set within the titular location, has been widely regarded as one of the modern era's best sitcoms. Season 1, of course, introduces the Abbott Elementary faculty and students, as well as some of the challenges the school has faced. With more episodes, the second season tackled more topics, focusing on the teachers' lives beyond school premises. Abbott Elementary puts focus on the passionate, dedicated, and underfunded teachers, as well as their resilience and determination to help students receive a better education despite the school's somewhat incompetent educational system,complete with a tone-deaf and inept principal (played by Janelle James).

While the show has received a lot of praise for hitting almost all the right notes, its exploration of the public school system and societal issues added to its charm, made even more compelling with stellar cast, including the likes of Tyler James Williams as first-grade teacher Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter as second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as history teacher Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as custodian Mr. Johnson, Sheryl Lee Ralph as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, and Quinta Brunson as main lead Janine Teagues, who also serves as the show's creator and one of the executive producers.

Image via ABC

What's Next for Abbott Elementary?

While Season 1 of Abbott Elementary was intriguing and hilarious, the second undeniably took things to the next level featuring compelling storylines, including advancing the will-they-won't-they romance between Janine and Gregory, albeit somewhat unsatisfyingly. The Season 2 finale featured shocking revelations, which only heightened anticipation for the third season. But while production for Season 3 is still on hold, fans can at least revisit the second season once Max makes Abbott Elementary Season 2 available on August 21. In the interim, you can check out the Season 2 trailer below.