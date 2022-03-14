An announcement from the desk of Principal Coleman: Abbott Elementary is coming back for a second season on ABC! The announcement was made today on the Abbott Elementary Twitter, made by the fictional principal of the eponymous Abbott Elementary, Ava Coleman (Janelle James).

The announcement of a second season also included a request for donations to the very non-fictional DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that helps allocate funds and supplies to teachers across the country. The nonprofit matches well to the series, which follows a hodge-podge group of elementary school teachers working in a school, and a time, when educators are severely overlooked. The show, though a comedy, often highlights the ways in which our public school systems are neglected. Often left with very little funding, teachers are expected to make it work.

And though the announcement pokes fun at Principal Coleman's villainous streak and tendency to neglect her own duties, the message behind the backhanded announcement post still holds. As the announcement suggests, the series follows the now well-trodden mockumentary format, following a passionate group of elementary school teachers as they scrape by on fumes and the antagonism of Principal Coleman.

The series stars Quinta Brunson, who also created the show, as Janine Teagues, a second-grade public school teacher in Philadelphia who has an unending passion for her students and work. The series also stars Tyler James Williams, who plays a substitute teacher with a crush on Janine, Lisa Ann Walter as a fellow second-grade teacher, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The first season of the show, which is currently airing on ABC, was met with universal critical acclaim. However, despite the series positive reception and passionate fan base, a renewal announcement has been late in coming. The news of the series' renewal will come as a relief to series fans, who have been unsure of the series' fate.

The series is created by Brunson, who also executive produces alongside Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Randall Einhorn. There is no word on when the second season will premiere or the number of episodes that will be released. However, if you would like to catch up on the series, you can stream all available episodes on Hulu. The first season is currently airing on ABC, with the next episode airing on March 22. Until then, you can take a look at the season two announcement below.

