School might have just come back in session, but it's never too late to think about yearbook superlatives! At least, that's what the cast of ABC's Emmy-award winning comedy Abbott Elementary are doing in a new behind-the-scenes video, which Collider can exclusively reveal now.

In the video, the teachers of Abbott Elementary sit down to designate which of their co-stars takes home which superlative title. Some answers are immediate. Tyler James Williams, who plays first grade teacher Gregory, named Janelle James, who brings principal Ava Coleman to life, the class clown. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who recently won an Emmy for her role as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, named series creator and co-star Quinta Brunson teachers pet while William Stanford Davis and Lisa Ann Walter praised the heart she brings to set.

The cast as a whole also had nothing but lovely things to say about Ralph, who they collectively named Ms. Popularity. Chris Perfetti, who plays history teacher Jacob Hill, called working with her a highlight while Brunson shouted out her "diva energy," saying it was the type a person wants to be around, and the sort that "makes you better." Earlier this year, Ralph became only the second Black woman in history to win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy series, and the first to win in 35 years, an occasion she marked with a deeply moving acceptance speech.

Ralph's Emmy win was not the only accolade Abbott Elementary took home on television's biggest night. Brunson also took home the prize for Writing for a Comedy Series. The multi-hyphenate, who in addition to creating and writing for the show, also stars as second grade teacher Janine Teagues, became only the second Black woman to win in her category, following Lena Waithe's win for Master of None in 2017.

Abbott Elementary follows the staff at the titular Philidelphia public school, and is filmed mockumentary-style, in the vein of Parks & Recreation. Like that series, Abbott Elementary sees its main characters occassionally at odds with how to approach things when it comes to their students, but in a refreshing turn genuinely mean well by their students and their co-workers. The series' popularity and recent Emmy wins show that even in an era of prestige streaming, genuinely good shows will rise to the top.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 airs Wednesdays on ABC, with Season 1 availabe to stream on Hulu now. Check out the full video below: